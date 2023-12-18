Multi-Agency Strike Force Net Over $750,000 in Seized Assets including Bulk U.S. Currency, Narcotics and Firearms

December 18, 2023

~Operation Safe Highways Strike Force Wraps Ninth Operation for 2023~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Last week, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida National Guard (FLNG) Multijurisdictional Counterdrug Task Force (MCTFT), Escambia, Walton, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Sheriff’s Offices along with Homeland Security concluded a weeklong initiative focused on detecting and deterring criminal activity on major roadways within four North Florida Counties (Escambia, Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa).

The combined efforts of the strike force yielded the following for this operation:

Enforcement:

Drug Charges-18

Felony Charges-22

Misdemeanor Charges- 7

Total Arrests-15

Traffic Stops-71

Seizures:

Cocaine-41.1g

Marijuana-955.5g

Firearms-3

Total Assets-$754,317

“The continued success of Operation Safe Highways is indicative of the dedication from multiple agencies working at the direction of Governor DeSantis to keep Florida safe from those who would bring dangerous narcotics, weapons, and criminal activity into the state,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “State Troopers and our agency partners will not relent in taking bad people off our roadways and hold them accountable for their dangerous criminal conduct. Florida has a 50-year crime low for a reason, and we will continue to put an end to every attempt at corrupting the safety our communities.” “These focused operations focus on dangerous criminals traveling Florida roadways with the intent to victimize others,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Each arrest and seizure keep an unsuspecting victim from being taken advantage of, harmed or even killed. Florida law enforcement is dedicated to proactive enforcement to protect our residents and visitors from being victimized and keeping our communities safe.” Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Florida’s law enforcement professionals, and too many families, know first-hand the devastation these repugnant criminals can wreak by trying to poison our communities with these dangerous, lethal drugs. I am so proud of FDLE’s agents and analysts, and our law enforcement partners who work every day to help keep these criminals off of our streets. I am thankful that Florida has a strong Governor, Cabinet and lawmakers that support us in our mission to help keep our state’s citizens and visitors safe.”

This initiative, known as Operation Safe Highways began in 2022 at the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis and was the ninth successful operation this year.

