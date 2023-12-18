Help Spread the News to Families – MaineCare Eligibility Expanded for Children and Young Adults

Effective October 1, 2023, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has expanded MaineCare eligibility for children and young adults under 21 in Maine to include family incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level. That translates to an annual salary of about $59,000 for a family of two and $90,000 for a family of four. Additionally, the Maine DHHS eliminated most premiums for children’s coverage, effective March 1, 2023.

Please help Maine DHHS reach children, young adults, and families in your community who are newly eligible for free, high-quality MaineCare coverage!

Access the MaineCare for Kids Communications Toolkit – This toolkit provides materials that you can download and print or include in your digital and social media channels. Additionally, you may request printed materials be sent to you free of charge by visiting this link. The toolkit is available in English and ten additional languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, Khmer, Portuguese, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, and Vietnamese.

If you have any questions about the Toolkit, please contact Sarah Fisher, MaineCare’s CHIP Outreach Coordinator, at Sarah.Fisher@maine.gov.

Thank you for your partnership and for the work you do every day to connect people in Maine to comprehensive health coverage.