MEETING NOTICE: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet December 21, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the Maryland Farm Bureau, 3358 Davidsonville Road, Davidsonville, MD 21035. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs. Lunch will be served.

Established in 1938, the State Soil Conservation Committee coordinates the activities of Maryland’s 24 soil conservation districts, while advising the Secretary of Agriculture on matters relating to soil and water conservation.

For more information and to RSVP, please contact Alisha Mulkey, Executive Secretary, at 410-841-5863.

