Child Porn Suspects are Targets of ICAC’s “Operation Naughty List”

December 18, 2023

In early December, the Utah Attorney General’s Office charged nine offenders with sexual exploitation of a minor in a Utah Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) search warrant blitz, “Operation Naughty List.”

Over four days in northern Utah, investigators targeted offenders who downloaded, viewed and distributed child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online. Eleven search warrants were served at the home of offenders using social media platforms or peer-to-peer programs. There was no discovery of hands-on sexual abuse of children during search warrant service. However, this does not rule out that it may have occurred prior to the search warrant service.

The following agencies participated in Operation Naughty List:

American Fork PD – ATF – AP&P Northern Region – AP&P Region III – AP&P Region IV – AP&P Region V, Box Elder Co. Atty Office – Bluffdale PD – Centerville PD – Draper PD – Grantsville PD – HSI – Kaysville PD – Layton PD – North Salt Lake PD – Ogden PD – Orem PD – Park City PD – RCFL – Roy PD – Salem PD – Salt Lake City PD, Sandy PD – Saratoga Springs PD – South Jordan PD – St. George PD – Summit Co. SO – Tremonton PD, US Secret Service – Utah Attorney General’s Office – Utah Co. SO – West Jordan PD – West Valley PD – Woods Cross PD