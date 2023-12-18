CE thanks state leaders for affirmation of MSAR’s work

MACAU, December 18 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today thanked President Xi Jinping and the Central Government for the long-term support shown to, and care expressed for, the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) and the people of Macao.

Mr Ho was in Beijing to deliver to President Xi a briefing on the current situation in Macao and the work being done by the MSAR Government. Mr Ho also listened attentively to the important speech and instructions given by President Xi during the meeting. Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Qiang, and other leaders of the Central Government, also attended the meeting.

The Chief Executive said President Xi's important instructions had further indicated the direction for Macao and strengthened confidence in the development of the MSAR.

The MSAR Government would continue to: unite and lead all sectors of society; earnestly study and implement the spirit of President Xi’s important instructions; strive for greater achievements and firmly safeguard national security and social stability; and solidify the national security shield and proactively enhance its deployment, for in-depth defence of the country’s bottom-line core interests. There would be further efforts to promote appropriate economic diversification in accordance with a recently-published plan, while increasing efforts to attract talented people to the MSAR, maintaining confidence in achieving the goals of the first phase of the development plan for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, while promoting development of Hengqin in a comprehensive manner.

The MSAR Government would concentrate its effort on economic development, improving people's livelihoods, and promoting harmony. There would be greater effort to: strengthen the political foundation of patriotism and love for Macao; continuously enhance governance capacity and administrative efficiency; and to strive to address the deep-rooted contradictions and problems that constrain Macao’s socio-economic development. The MSAR Government would pragmatically and in an orderly way strengthen external exchanges and cooperation, and integrate more quickly and more effectively into the overall development of the country.

In tandem, the MSAR Government would make good use of the important historical milestone next year, as Macao celebrates the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland, in order meticulously to plan and organise a series of commemorative activities. These would help to showcase the achievements and broad prospects of the “One country, two systems” principle, as well as highlighting Macao’s unique status and remarkable advantages, further enhancing confidence of the international community towards the MSAR.

The Chief Executive went on to say that Macao’s return to the motherland had fully proved, and would continue to prove, the strong vitality and significant superiority of the “One country, two systems” principle.

As the country embraced the new era and a new journey, the MSAR Government would continue to work together with all sectors of society, in order comprehensively, accurately, and unwaveringly to implement the principles of “One country, two systems” and “Macao people governing Macao”, with a high degree of autonomy. The MSAR Government would firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests; uphold the overall jurisdiction of the Central Government; fully implement the principle of “patriots governing Macao”, and better seize the historic opportunities brought by the country's development. The MSAR Government would also continuously promote the successful practise of “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics; and strive to welcome – with fresh achievements and development – the 75th anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, This would help Macao make new and greater contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, through a Chinese path to modernisation.

Mr Ho will return to Macao on Tuesday after a three-day duty visit to Beijing.