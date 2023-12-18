Top 5 Network Performance Monitoring Tools based on 1,900+ Reviews

Maintaining optimal network health is crucial. Yet, the complexity of modern networks often leads to challenges in performance management, creating a need for effective monitoring solutions. To address this, selecting the right network performance monitoring software is the key.

In this article, we evaluate the top 5 network performance monitoring solutions, based on confirmed user reviews.

Top 5 Network Performance Monitoring Tools

NPM Vendors # of employees # of B2B reviews Average rating (out of 5) AKIPS 15 4 4.7 Auvik 336 355 4.6 ManageEngine OpManager 302 161 4.6 NinjaOne 909 1155 4.8 SolarWinds NPM 2500 290 4.5

Selection Criteria

We narrowed down our network performance monitoring tools comparison using three main factors:

Number of employees: We looked at vendors with 15+ employees on LinkedIn. Number of user reviews: We gave preference to solutions with user reviews from the popular B2B review websites (such as G2 and Capterra), as it indicates a proven track record based on user experiences. Average review ratings: We selected the vendors with at least 4.5 points.

Review of Top Network Performance Monitoring Tools

AKIPS

AKIPS Network Monitor is a scalable, comprehensive network performance monitoring tool. It stands out for its ability to handle large-scale networks and its fast polling intervals.

Pros

Efficient Monitoring: Handles large networks effectively with optimized processes for SNMP information mining. Ease of Setup and Use: Noted for its easy setup and the ability to integrate into various environments. Customization and Reporting: Offers customizable features and robust reporting capabilities.

Cons

User Interface: The GUI is not very user-friendly, especially for non-technical users, and lacks an integrated network map.

Source: Capterra1

Auvik

A cloud-based network performance monitoring software, Auvik is known for its automated setup, network mapping, and resource utilization alerts. It’s especially effective for multi-site businesses, offering traffic analysis features in its higher plan​​.

Pros

Effective Network Visualization: Users appreciate the comprehensive and intuitive network mapping and real-time diagrams. Ease of Implementation and Use: Auvik is lauded for its easy setup, intuitive interface, and integration with various devices and platforms. Valuable Insights and Documentation: It provides crucial insights into network topology, improving documentation and troubleshooting for technicians.

Cons

Complexity and Alert Overload: Some users find Auvik feature-rich and complex, leading to difficulty in navigating and managing the abundance of features and alerts.

Source: G22

ManageEngine OpManager

Known for its capability to manage complex environments, ManageEngine OpManager offers network and wireless network performance monitoring system, WAN monitoring, and network visualization. It’s better suited for large businesses or medium-sized ones with complex networking environments.

Pros

Flexibility and Versatility: Recognized for its ability to monitor various network devices, servers, and IT infrastructure components with integration capabilities. Ease of Use and Implementation: Users appreciate its user-friendly interface, easy setup, and straightforward update process. Effective Alerting System: Offers a robust and customizable alerting system that is helpful for monitoring network health and performance.

Cons

Complex Setup and Support Issues: Some users find setting up the tool in larger environments complex and experience occasional delays or challenges in obtaining support.

Source: G23

NinjaOne

NinjaOne is a unified IT operations platform that includes a network performance monitoring solution. It is known for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive feature set, which includes remote monitoring and management (RMM), patch management, and backup tools.

Pros

Ease of Setup and Use: Users appreciate NinjaOne’s straightforward setup process and simple yet effective scripting capabilities. Effective Integration and Support: The tool is noted for its robust integrations and responsive customer support, including dedicated account managers. Comprehensive Monitoring and Management: Provides valuable insights and control over network infrastructure, with features like remote desktop functionality and patch management.

Cons

Complexity in Automation and Reporting: Some users find the automation features less intuitive and express a desire for more comprehensive reporting capabilities and script integrations.

Source: G24

SolarWinds NPM

Known for its comprehensive network performance monitoring capabilities, it features SNMP monitoring, automatic device discovery, network packet analysis, and intelligent network maps. It is particularly suited for large and enterprise networks due to its robust feature set and automated monitoring capabilities.

Pros

User-Friendly Interface: The tool is commended for its intuitive UI, making it accessible even to less experienced engineers. Comprehensive Monitoring Capabilities: Offers a wide range of functionalities including SLA, performance, ICMP, SNMP monitoring, config backup, and effective traffic graphs. Rich Feature Set: Known for its excellent event alerts and extensive out-of-the-box templates, especially for application monitoring.

Cons

Cost and Complexity: The most common drawback noted is its high price point, along with the complexity and resource requirements for setup and integration, especially in initial stages.

Source: Capterra5

Features of Network Performance Monitoring Tools

SNMP Monitoring: Most NPM tools support Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP), which is crucial for gathering information and metrics from various network devices.

Automatic Device Discovery: This feature helps in identifying and cataloging all devices connected to a network, easing the process of network mapping and management.

Network Traffic Analysis: Monitoring the flow and volume of network traffic is vital for understanding network usage patterns and identifying potential issues.

Real-Time Alerts and Notifications: These tools often provide real-time alerts for network issues, allowing administrators to quickly respond to and resolve problems.

Customizable Dashboards and Reporting: The ability to customize dashboards and generate detailed reports is crucial for analyzing network performance and making data-driven decisions.

Network Mapping and Visualization: Tools often include capabilities for visualizing network topology, making it easier to understand and manage the network’s structure and connections.

Performance Metrics Monitoring: They provide comprehensive monitoring of key performance metrics such as bandwidth usage, latency, jitter, and packet loss.

Scalability: Top NPM tools are scalable to accommodate growing network sizes and complexities.

Benefits of Implementing Network Performance Monitoring Tools

Enhanced Network Reliability and Uptime: NPM tools continuously monitor network performance, helping to identify and address issues before they lead to network outages or significant downtime. This ensures higher network availability and reliability.

Proactive Issue Resolution: These tools provide real-time alerts and detailed insights into network performance, allowing network administrators to proactively resolve potential problems before they impact users or business operations.

Improved Network Performance and Efficiency: By monitoring network traffic, bandwidth usage, and other performance metrics, NPM tools enable administrators to optimize the network for peak performance, reducing bottlenecks and enhancing overall efficiency.

Better Security Posture: Network monitoring tools can detect unusual network activity, which can be indicative of security threats like breaches or attacks. Early detection helps in taking timely measures to protect the network against such threats.

Cost Savings: Efficient network performance monitoring can reduce the costs associated with network downtime, troubleshooting, and repair. It also helps in making informed decisions about network upgrades or expansions, avoiding unnecessary expenses.

