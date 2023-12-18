Secretary Carlos Del Toro Releases 2023 Holiday Video Message

Hello, everyone, and happy holidays!

I'm Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. My wife Betty and I wish all of our Sailors, Marines, Civilians, and their families a very happy, safe, and healthy holiday season.

Whether you are in the states, stationed abroad, or deployed this holiday season, please know that we are incredibly thankful for your service to our Nation. You and your families remain in our thoughts and our prayers.

This is a time to reflect on the accomplishments of the past year and to express gratitude for the dedication and sacrifice that define our Navy and Marine Corps family.

In the spirit of the holidays, let’s continue to celebrate the values that make our Navy-Marine Corps Team strong – honor, courage, and commitment. These values guide our mission to recruit, train, equip, and organize, and deliver combat-ready naval forces to deter, and if necessary, win conflicts and wars through sustained forward naval presence in support of the joint force.

Your contributions are vital to our success, and Betty and I want to thank you for the unique talents and skills you all bring to make up the Department of the Navy.

As we enjoy this special time, we must remember our shipmates who are deployed and unable to be with their loved ones. You and your families' sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and we are grateful for your unwavering dedication to duty.

As we go through this holiday season, please take time to rest, recharge, and cherish the moments with your loved ones.

May the holiday season bring you joy, peace, and a renewed sense of purpose, as we look ahead to the challenges and opportunities that the coming year may bring.

Thank you for your service, commitment, and the sacrifices you make every day to ensure the safety and security of our Nation.

From my family to yours, best wishes for a joyful holiday season.