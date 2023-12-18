The Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System in Naval Support Facility Redizkowo, Poland, Transfers Ownership from Missile Defense Agency to the U.S. Navy

The acceptance of the Aegis Ashore site in Poland, like its sister site in Romania, is an important step in our efforts to get AAMDS ready to protect against the growing threat posed by ballistic missiles launched from Iran. The addition of this site in Poland will help provide enhanced coverage and expand protection for all NATO European populations, territories and forces against potential threats to the Euro-Atlantic area.

The Aegis Ashore is defensive in nature and designed to shoot down threats posed to U.S. forward deployed forces, or the security of our European allies. The defensive focus of Aegis Ashore is confirmed in the U.S. commitments to NATO and standing NATO policy.

Aegis Ashore in NSF Redzikowo is a critical part of the European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA). EPAA protects European Allies and partners against ballistic missile threats emanating from outside the Euro-Atlantic area. EPAA integrates the missile defense systems of forward deployed U.S. Navy destroyers in Rota, Spain with the Aegis capabilities at NSF Deveselu, Romania and, once fully operational, AAMDS Poland at NSF Redzikowo to provide comprehensive ballistic missile defense across Europe.

NSF Redzikowo is a tangible demonstration of the U.S. commitment to collective security in Europe. Poland is a vital ally, partner, and friend of the United States. Our alliance is based on shared values, including democratic governance, free markets, and individual liberty. Security is a fundamental pillar of the U.S.-Poland bilateral relationship.

