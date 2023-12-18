MPD Officers and Detective Awarded After Apprehending UDC Police Vehicle Thief

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were recognized by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for their investigative work in apprehending the suspect who stole a District of Columbia (UDC) police vehicle.

On November 10, 2023, the suspect stole a UDC police vehicle from the campus. Detective Cameron Reynolds of the Second District immediately responded and began to investigate. On November 13, 2023, Officer Sara Conner of the Fifth District was investigating a theft at a Lowes and realized that the video of the suspect and the vehicle was related to the Second District’s case. She then contacted the Second District’s Detectives Office. A BOLO was created and disseminated to the members of the force. On November 14, 2023, Officer Wilbert Davis of the Fourth District had arrested the suspect in an unrelated case. Later that day, Officer Davis saw the BOLO and realized that the person he had arrested was the suspect in the UDC police vehicle theft. Officer Davis then contacted Detective Reynolds and relayed that information. On November 15, 2023, the suspect was arrested and charged with Theft One (Stolen Auto).

“Through their situational awareness and the collaboration of members from three patrol districts, the suspect was arrested without incident,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Communication between members in the patrol districts and the detective’s office is essential to putting the missing pieces of the puzzle together to solve crimes, and this is a prime example of that.”

On Monday, December 18, 2023, Officer Sara Conner, Officer Wilbert Davis, and Detective Cameron Reynolds were awarded the Achievement Medal for their actions.

CCN: 23184850