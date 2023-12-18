Steelhead Habitat Restoration in the Potlatch River: Part 3- Private Landowners

In Parts 1 & 2 of the video series, we provided an overview of how we implement a stream restoration project. Part 3 of this series focuses on the importance of private landowners in the success of the steelhead habitat restoration program. Check out this third video, “Partnering with Private Landowners”!
