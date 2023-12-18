Governor Lamont Orders Flags To Half-Staff Tuesday in Honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

Submit Release
12/18/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden directing flags throughout the United States to be lowered as a mark of solemn respect for the memory of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor on the day of her interment – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

A funeral service honoring Justice O’Connor is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

“Justice O’Connor broke barriers and leaves behind a legacy that will forever be an inspiration,” Governor Lamont said. “Through her public service both as a legislator and a judge, she was unwavering in her commitment to protecting the rights we cherish as Americans and building a justice system that works for all. My prayers are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

