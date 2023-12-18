Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,737 in the last 365 days.

Commission launches pilot of Deforestation Information System to help authorities, companies and traders prepare for EU Deforestation Regulation

The Commission is starting today pilot testing of the Deforestation Information System, a key step to operationalise the Regulation on deforestation-free products (EUDR). The system will help operators, traders, competent authorities and customs submit and process due diligence statements. Once the EUDR is fully in force, such statements will serve as proof that products are deforestation-free and can therefore be placed on the EU market or exported from it.

100 stakeholders from all relevant sectors concerned by the EUDR will participate in the pilot which will run until the end of January. Following this, the Commission will provide a training environment and “train-the-trainers” sessions to all interested companies in the summer of 2024, in coordination with Member States’ authorities. The Commission will also make available user manuals and other relevant self-learning material such as video tutorials.

Source European Commission - Dec 18, 23

You just read:

Commission launches pilot of Deforestation Information System to help authorities, companies and traders prepare for EU Deforestation Regulation

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more