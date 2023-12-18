The Week Ahead 18 – 24 December 2023

Apart from some ongoing inter-institutional negotiations, no parliamentary meetings are scheduled in Brussels, as the week is set aside for committee delegations conducting visits linked to topics falling under their responsibility.

Relations with Argentina.

Following the recent election and new government, MEPs of the Delegation for Relations with Mercosur will travel to Buenos Aires. They plan to meet President Javier Milei and the ministers for foreign affairs and international trade, economy and agriculture, and infrastructure. They have also scheduled meetings with the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, human rights and civil society organisations, employers’ associations, and trade unions (Monday to Thursday).

Security and defence/India.

A delegation from the Security and Defence Subcommittee will go to India to discuss common security challenges and cooperation in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region. MEPs will meet India’s External Affairs Minister, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha (India’s lower chamber of Parliament), the Secretary of Defence, as well as members of the Lok Sabha’s Defence Committee (Sunday 17 to Thursday).

EU-Africa/Zambia and Malawi.

A delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee will travel to Lilongwe in Malawi and Lusaka in Zambia. The main goal is to strengthen bilateral and EU-Africa partnerships. MEPs will meet with government and parliament officials as well as with representatives of civil society to discuss global and regional security issues