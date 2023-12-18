Hiking Event by EMU Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club

Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club operating under Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Student Clubs Unit continues its journeys to the historical and natural beauties of Cyprus. In this respect, Club members organized a hiking event in the Kantara region.

Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club members had an opportunity to observe endemic plants unique to Cyprus during the hiking event that started from the Kantara Square. During the hiking event reaching Kantara Castle situated 700 meters above sea level and believed to have been constructed in the 7th century to protect the coastal strip against the Arab invasions, students observed the remains of ancient defense trenches, military barracks, water cisterns, vaulted rooms, and clock towers. Not forgetting to capture photographs in the region with the magnificent views of the North and South coastal lines from Kantara Castle, the students experienced the pleasure of being in harmony with nature through the organized trip.