Three Teams Advance to RFP Process for Cutting-Edge Long-Term Care Home in Regina

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2023

Three teams have been selected to move forward to the next stage of the competitive selection process to build a new Specialized Beds Long-Term Care (LTC) Home in Regina:

Graham Construction

PCL Construction

Ledcor

Each of these shortlisted proponents have been invited to submit a proposal for the project. Moving into the Request for Proposal stage brings the new Regina Specialized Beds LTC Home project one step closer to construction. The procurement is for a Progressive Design Build. This allows the government to enter a contract with a single proponent to design and construct a project.

"We are committed to providing seniors and others in long-term care with safe and comfortable places to live,” Rural and Remote Health and Seniors Minister Tim McLeod said. “I look forward to seeing this project to add 240 specialized beds in Regina move forward and to having a team in place this spring.

The facility is expected to be designed as a multi-story building, with a focus on creating a home-like environment and incorporating resident care features such as individual rooms with ensuite bathrooms, as well as indoor and outdoor multipurpose spaces. Additional features will be shared once the design of the facility is finalized.

“It is with great pleasure that we can announce the progression of this project to the RFP stage," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "This marks a significant milestone paving the way for the selection of an exemplary team dedicated to delivering the Specialized Beds Long-Term Care Home for the people of Regina and area."

The new home will be built on a site owned by the Government of Saskatchewan that is located south of the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Campus. The home will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

“This new specialized care long-term care home is a welcome first step to adding long-term capacity in and around the City of Regina, especially for those in aging facilities like Regina Pioneer Village who require more advanced levels of care,” SHA Vice President of Integrated Regina Health Sheila Anderson said. “Our aim is to provide a space that not only meets the highest standards of care but also fosters a sense of community and well-being for the residents."

Founded in Saskatchewan in 1926, Graham Construction has a strong history and experience delivering major projects in Saskatchewan, including the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in Moose Jaw, the Southwest Integrated Healthcare Facility in Maple Creek, the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon, the ongoing construction of the Regina Urgent Care Centre and the current expansion project of the St. Paul’s Hospital front entrance.

PCL was founded in Stoughton, Saskatchewan in 1906 and has maintained an office in Saskatoon for more than 50 years. PCL has provided construction management services to the Saskatoon Remand Centre project, completed the new Urban Camp at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, and has more recently led the early construction activities on the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Project.

Ledcor Group was founded in Alberta in 1947. In 2011 Ledcor expanded into Saskatchewan by opening offices in Regina and Saskatoon. Ledcor has delivered projects such as the Diamond House Long-Term Care facility in Warman, the Columbian Village senior residence in Saskatoon and have recently been announced as the selected team to construct the La Ronge Long-Term Care Home project.

The preferred proponent will be selected and announced in Spring 2024 following submission evaluations.

