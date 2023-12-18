Distinguished Lawyers Honoured with King's Counsel Designations

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2023

Fourteen Saskatchewan lawyers are being recognized with the King's Counsel (K.C.) designation this year for their contributions to the legal profession and public service across the province.

“I am very pleased to designate these distinguished lawyers who work in a broad range of practice areas and have demonstrated notable dedication to their profession and serving their communities,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said.

The 2023 King’s Counsel appointments are as follows:

Max Bilson is Deputy Attorney General with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General in Regina and was admitted to the bar in 2006.

Steven Dribnenki is with the City Solicitor’s Office in Regina, President of the Saskatchewan Branch of the Canadian Bar Association, and was admitted to the bar in 2008.

Morris Froslie is with Anderson and Company in Swift Current and was admitted to the bar in 1978.

Charlene Greve is with SaskEnergy in Regina and was admitted to the bar in 1986.

John Hill is a barrister and solicitor in Regina and was admitted to the bar in 1997.

Timothy Huber is with the Law Society of Saskatchewan in Regina and was admitted to the bar in 2002.

Suzanne Lalonde is with Saskatchewan Legal Aid in Moose Jaw, President of the Law Society of Saskatchewan, and was admitted to the bar in 2001.

Mitchell Miller is with the Public Prosecutions Division in Regina and was admitted to the bar in 1992.

Kimberly Newsham is with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General in Regina and was admitted to the bar in 1997.

Todd Rosenberg is with MLT Aikins LLP in Saskatoon and was admitted to the bar in 1995.

Cameron Scott is with the Public Prosecutions Division in Prince Albert and was admitted to the bar in 1994.

Ashley Smith is with the Saskatoon Police Service and was admitted to the bar in 2008.

Tammy Van Lambalgen is with Orano Canada in Saskatoon and was admitted to the bar in 2003.

Jay Watson is with Cuelenaere LLP, in Saskatoon and was admitted to the bar in 1986.

King’s Counsel appointments are based on recommendations from a selection committee consisting of Saskatchewan's Justice Minister and Attorney General, the Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan or Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench, and past presidents of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association and Law Society of Saskatchewan.

Individuals must live in Saskatchewan and have practiced law for at least ten years in the superior courts of any province or territory of Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Marieka AndrewJustice and Attorney GeneralReginaPhone: 306-787-5510Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca