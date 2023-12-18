Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,739 in the last 365 days.

MDC’s Northeast Region welcomes Conservation Agent Jacob Sieve to Pike County

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulated 16 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2023 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. Since then, these new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. Agent Jacob Sieve was assigned to Pike County upon graduation, and he has spent the last several months becoming familiar with the area. Agent Sieve will be joining Agent Otterstein to cover Pike County.

Agent Sieve grew up in Imperial, Missouri, and he has always had his heart set on becoming a conservation agent. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where he graduated with a degree in Fisheries and Wildlife. Upon obtaining his degree, Sieve immediately applied for the 2023 Conservation Agent Training Academy. “I’ve been hunting and fishing in Pike County for a few years now,” says Sieve. “I can’t wait to work here for years to come!” Agent Sieve can be contacted via phone at (573) 470-0129 or via email at jacob.sieve@mdc.mo.gov.

These new agents join 200 existing MDC agents in serving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife. To find a list of conservation agents by county, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.

You just read:

MDC’s Northeast Region welcomes Conservation Agent Jacob Sieve to Pike County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more