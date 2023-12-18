MDC’s Northeast Region welcomes Conservation Agent Jacob Sieve to Pike County

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulated 16 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2023 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. Since then, these new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. Agent Jacob Sieve was assigned to Pike County upon graduation, and he has spent the last several months becoming familiar with the area. Agent Sieve will be joining Agent Otterstein to cover Pike County.

Agent Sieve grew up in Imperial, Missouri, and he has always had his heart set on becoming a conservation agent. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where he graduated with a degree in Fisheries and Wildlife. Upon obtaining his degree, Sieve immediately applied for the 2023 Conservation Agent Training Academy. “I’ve been hunting and fishing in Pike County for a few years now,” says Sieve. “I can’t wait to work here for years to come!” Agent Sieve can be contacted via phone at (573) 470-0129 or via email at jacob.sieve@mdc.mo.gov.

These new agents join 200 existing MDC agents in serving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife. To find a list of conservation agents by county, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.