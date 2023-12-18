Submit Release
New State by State Analysis on Impact of CMS Strategies for States to Protect Children and Youth Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new federal analysis on state Medicaid and CHIP enrollment changes among children, youth aged 19-23, and families since states have resumed full eligibility renewals following the COVID-19 pandemic. The data below provides critical insight into the impact of state policy and operational choices to take up strategies and flexibilities offered by the Department to keep eligible individuals, particularly children and youth, enrolled in state Medicaid and CHIP programs.

More than 88 million people, including nearly 40 million children, in all 50 states and the District of Columbia remain enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP coverage as of September 2023. States that have expanded Medicaid, taken up more federal strategies and flexibilities offered by CMS, and prioritized autorenewal (ex parte) rates have seen on average fewer children disenrolled from Medicaid and CHIP. The 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming – have disenrolled more children and youth than the 40 states and the District of Columbia that have expanded Medicaid combined.

*AZ does not report Medicaid adult and child breakouts and is excluded from this analysis

