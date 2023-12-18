Senator Fontana Announces Nearly $300K in Safety & Prevention Grants

Allegheny County – December 18, 2023 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced a total of $289,000 in grants were awarded to organizations in his 42nd Senatorial District from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

“These PCCD grants help to protect the most vulnerable of our neighbors,” said Senator Fontana. “I cannot think of more impactful use of state grant funding than to enhance the security of our places of worship and to protect the safety of our children. I am honored to advocate for this funding and am so pleased to able to announce these grants.”

Chabad Labavitch of South Hills, Inc. received $150,000 and Temple Emanuel of South Hills received $20,000 for safety and security upgrades through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. This program was established by the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2019 in response to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting for security enhancements for nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups, or institutions that could be targeted for hate crimes, as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics Publication.

A Child’s Place and UPMC’s Children’s Hospital each received $47,000 in State Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) grants. CACs are facilities where multidisciplinary teams of professionals—including child protective services caseworkers, police, forensic interviewers, victim or family advocates, prosecutors, and medical and mental health professionals—work together to provide a child-focused, trauma-informed response to allegations of child sexual and physical abuse.

Amachi Pittsburgh received $25,000 for a Youth Justice Advisory Board Council pilot in Allegheny County, to ensure that the input of young people is included in our efforts to improve the Juvenile Justice System, while providing kids the opportunity to develop the principles of service, community engagement, and to make systematic change.

Sen. Fontana has secured over $6 million in PCCD grant funding in 2023 for community organizations, schools, hospitals, and local governments in the 42nd District.

Information about these programs and a full list of award recipients can be found on PCCD’s website.

###