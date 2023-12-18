Service Experts Works with Make-A-Wish to Grant Wish for Phoenix Tween

Richardson, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing a successful seven-year partnership with Make-A-Wish®, Service Experts worked with Orangutan, its Phoenix service center, to grant the wish for Jacob, a 12-year-old with Leukemia. Jacob is immunocompromised and cannot leave the house frequently, so he wished for a computer with a gaming set-up, which Service Experts was happy to give him.

“We all got a taste in 2020 of just how hard it can be have to stay in your house all the time, so we were excited to hopefully grant Jacob some relief with an awesome gaming set-up,” said Rob Comstock, chief executive officer of Service Experts. “Our local center helped us make the wish reveal special, making posters to cheer him on for the reveal celebration, which also included a gaming truck.”

In addition to having granted more than 100 wishes since 2016, Service Experts has raised more than $1,000,000 for Make-A-Wish. The company takes great pride in serving the communities served by its nearly 100 centers across 31 states.

Every 20 minutes, approximately 27,000 children are diagnosed with a critical illness, and a wish experience can be a game-changer, impacting not only the wish kids, but also their families, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. A wish renews hope, uplifts spirits and encourages the belief in the impossible, giving kids the strength to fight against—and even overcome—a critical illness. A wish unites neighbors, friends and entire communities in life-changing experiences. When a wish comes true, it creates strength, hope and transformation for everyone involved.

"A wish creates an immediate turning point in a child's treatment and recovery, and partnerships like the one with Service Experts are critical to helping us deliver that life-changing impact," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We're thrilled for seven years of support to help create transformational joy across communities nationwide."

# # #

About Service Experts

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 90 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Attachments

Lisa Lange Service Experts 214-587-1615 lisa.lange@serviceexperts.com