Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 9, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Paycom Software, Inc. ("Paycom" or the "Company") (NYSE: PAYC) securities between May 3, 2023 and November 1, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").





On October 31, 2023, Paycom released its third quarter 2023 financial results and provided financial projections for 2024, estimating 10-12% revenue growth compared to analyst estimates of a 21% increase. The following day, November 1, 2023, Reuters published an article reporting that Paycom “executives said a jump in usage of its flagship product Beti, which increases efficiency for clients by letting their employees do their own payroll, was ‘cannibalizing’ some revenues it would have otherwise earned.”

On this news, Paycom’s stock price fell $94.28, or 38.4%, to close at $150.69 per share on November 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Paycom’s Beti product led to cannibalization of the Company’s services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but failed to disclose that Beti was leading to cannibalization of the Company’s services and revenues, and failed to warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization of revenue, Paycom missed its expected 3Q23 revenue and would have to revise its expected 2023 Revenues; (4) the cannibalization issue resulted in projected 2024 year-over-year revenue growth of between 10% and 12%, well below expectations; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Paycom securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 9, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

