December 18, 2023

Maryland State Board of Education Selects Hazard, Young, and Attea Associates to Lead State Superintendent Search

BALTIMORE (December 18, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education has retained Hazard, Young, and Attea (HYA) Associates to conduct a nationwide search for the next Maryland State Superintendent of Schools. Working alongside the State Board, the firm will begin its work immediately to lead recruitment, stakeholder engagement, vetting of qualified candidates, and conducting outreach to assist in the State Superintendent selection and appointment process.

HYA has conducted over 1,600 executive leadership searches and is represented by associates regionally and across the nation. Since 2015, it has assisted with over 350 executive school leader searches. The HYA team will be led by Dr. Monica Browne, a retired superintendent and current Adjunct Professor of Education Leadership at Seton Hall University; Dr. Jack Smith, former Interim State Superintendent of Schools and former Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools; and Dr. Henry Johnson, former Chief of Staff in Montgomery County Public Schools and Assistant Superintendent at the Maryland State Department of Education.

“The State Board is pleased to take the next steps in the process of identifying an exceptional State Superintendent of Schools for the next four years,” said Dr. Joshua Michael, State Board Vice President and Chair of the State Board Search Committee. “We look forward to partnering with HYA to engage stakeholders across Maryland and source top candidates through a rigorous selection process. The State Board remains steadfast in selecting a state chief who is prepared to lead improvement in public schools and steward the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.”

The term for the next State Superintendent will begin July 1, 2024 and continue through June 30, 2028.

The State Board will seek public input on the search process and will work with HYA to ensure stakeholders and members of the public have multiple options to share their perspectives on the next State Superintendent.

As the process unfolds, more information will be available through public notices posted to the Maryland State Department of Education website.

Regular updates on the process will also be provided during the monthly State Board meetings.

