Senator Santarsiero Announces $45,617 for Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church Security Improvements

BUCKS COUNTY − December 18, 2023 − Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced today $45,617 for security improvements at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Solebury Township. The funds come from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) Non-Profit Security Grant Program.

“Freedom of religion means no one should fear for his or her safety while observing their faith,” said Senator Santarsiero. “Unfortunately, that is not always the case, which is why these funds are so important to our community and to the congregants of Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church.”

The funds will be used to install security cameras and upgrade building doors with lock improvements and key fob entry.

Pastor Stephanie Templin Ashford shared her gratitude for the state funds saying, “We are so grateful for the resources provided by our State to help protect this precious place of worship and to allow it to be a safe space for all of God’s people. Thank you!”

The Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church dates back to 1811 when it was founded as the Solebury Presbyterian Church.

The Non-Profit Security Grant Program administers funds to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents. For more information, visit the PCCD website.

