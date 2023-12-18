EducationDynamics Announces Dates, Speakers for 2024 InsightsEDU Conference

Lenexa, Kan. (December 18, 2023), Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics, the nation’s leading experts in marketing and enrollment management services for higher education institutions, will host its “InsightsEDU 2024” conference in Phoenix, Ariz., from Tuesday, February 20 to Thursday, February 22.

Now in its 14th year, InsightsEDU has become the go-to event for marketing, admissions, and enrollment management professionals in higher education. The conference’s three-day schedule includes panel discussions and presentations from industry-leading companies, including Google, LinkedIn, Adobe, and more.

Registration details are available on the InsightsEDU event website.

"In today's evolving educational landscape, colleges and universities are facing increasing enrollment challenges,” said EducationDynamics CEO Bruce Douglas. “Sophisticated marketing and enrollment management strategies are essential tools for schools to communicate their unique value propositions, strengthen their institutional standing, and successfully address the complex challenges in the modern educational arena."

According to Douglas, it’s essential for marketing and enrollment professionals to understand the unique needs of nontraditional enrollees, which includes adult learners and online students. This demographic represents the majority of college students today and the largest opportunity for future enrollment growth. InsightsEDU offers valuable insights and the latest trends in all aspects of the nontraditional student experience, including marketing, recruitment, persistence, and engagement.

One session will reveal the findings of EducationDynamic’s second market report for the academic year, “Unlocking Student Behavior: The Online College Student Report 2024.” During the discussion, Carol Aslanian, Founder and President of Aslanian Market Research, a Division of EducationDynamics, and Katie Tomlinson, Senior Director of Analytics and Business Intelligence at EducationDynamics, will provide a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics and preferences of online learners. The session promises to explore comprehensive research findings that create a roadmap for the online college student and the factors influencing their decision on where to attend school.

For additional information about InsightsEDU 2024, please visit insightsedu.educationdynamics.com or contact Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication Eric McGee at emcgee@educationdynamics.com.

# # #

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative strategic partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving today’s student. Our mission is to help colleges and universities understand, engage, and serve students and expand opportunity through education. We have dedicated the last 30 years to helping schools serve adult and non-traditional students through online programs, and we are the largest provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services for online and adult-focused higher ed. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.

