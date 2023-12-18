Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim Launches Cutting Edge Drug Rehab Programs to Residents in the Orange Country Area

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a specialist rehab and drug facility, is pleased to announce its launch of a wide variety of cutting-edge drug rehab programs for residents in the Orange County area that are designed to help individuals restore and renew their lives for lifelong recovery.

The new selection of rehab options at the renowned California treatment center includes a medical detox, intensive outpatient programs, and partial hospitalization. Each expert rehab program is conducted in a safe, calm, and supportive environment that has been custom-crafted to be lavish yet cozy enough for residents to heal in.

“Better Days provides personalized treatment for addictions to drugs and alcohol,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “We can help you unlock a brighter tomorrow whether you’re struggling with an addiction to heroin, benzos, cocaine, methamphetamine, or any other illicit substance. Our individualized approach will help you get as much out of the time you spend on your recovery as possible.”

Some of the highly effective drug rehab programs offered at Better Days Treatment Center in Anaheim, CA, that utilize the facility’s renowned reality-based recovery model to help individuals achieve sobriety include:

Detox: Everyone needs to begin their recovery with detox. It’s when an individual’s body will get rid of any last traces of drugs or alcohol in their system. Better Days Treatment Center offers a high-quality medical detox that is closely monitored by its team of compassionate detox specialists to keep individuals as safe and comfortable as possible while they go through this process of making a lasting change.

Intensive Outpatient: Intensive-outpatient programs, or IOPs, are an excellent way to recover from substance abuse. The IOPs at the premier Orange Country rehab offers a unique combination of intensive care during the day and freedom at night. If individuals sign up for an IOP, they will spend their mornings and afternoons with a team of addiction specialists and their evenings at home with their families.

Partial Hospitalization: Partial hospitalization programs (PHPs) are similar to IOPs as they also give individuals freedom at night along with high-quality care during the day. At Better Days Treatment Center, the difference between these two treatments is that PHPs are a bit more intensive than IOPs, though either can be an effective way to recover from substance abuse.

Better Days Treatment Center looks forward to helping individuals overcome their drug addiction and invites them to reach out via phone when they are ready to take the first step to better days.

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and the launch of its cutting-edge drug rehab programs, please visit the website at https://betterdaystreatment.com/.

Better Days is a straightforward name with a straightforward purpose. We truly believe that your best days are not already behind you. Instead, there are better days ahead for you if you’re willing to work towards them.

