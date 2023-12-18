Roller Shutter Market Size to Reach USD 88.3 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.5% – Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Versatile usage in commercial and residential spaces, catering to diverse security and privacy needs.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global roller shutter market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, revenue from roller shutter sales is forecasted to reach US$ 88.3 billion by the end of the aforementioned assessment period.

The integration of smart technologies within roller shutters is gaining traction. Innovative features like remote-controlled operation, connectivity with smart home systems, and automated scheduling for opening and closing enhance convenience and attract tech-savvy consumers seeking modern home and commercial security solutions.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Alulux GmbH

Aluprof SA

Ferco Seating Systems

Hormann Group

Mirage Doors Pty Ltd

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

SKB Shutters Berhad

Somfy Group

Stella Group

Thompsons Roller Shutters Pty ltd.

Roller shutter manufacturers are focusing on noise reduction properties in their products. Advanced materials and design modifications aimed at minimizing external noise penetration and creating a quieter indoor environment are gaining attention in urban areas or properties near busy thoroughfares, appealing to consumers seeking tranquility.

Emphasis on personalized aesthetics beyond functionality is emerging. Roller shutter manufacturers offer customization options in colors, finishes, and designs, allowing consumers to tailor shutters to their architectural styles and preferences, catering to those seeking security and aesthetic enhancement for their spaces.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Built-in roller shutters lead the market due to seamless integration, space-saving design, and increased aesthetic appeal in buildings.

Window fixation type leads the roller shutter market due to its widespread application and increasing demand for window security solutions.

Metal leads the roller shutter market due to its durability, strength, and suitability for providing robust security solutions in construction.

Roller Shutter Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Rapid urban development fosters the demand for roller shutters, particularly in commercial spaces, responding to security needs and urban infrastructure advancements.

Adoption of weather-resistant materials in roller shutter manufacturing addresses extreme weather conditions, enhancing durability and longevity.

Increased demand for retrofitting roller shutters in existing structures, driven by a surge in renovation activities and security upgrades.

Compliance with accessibility standards in roller shutter designs to accommodate diverse user needs and ensure inclusive usability.

Growing online retail platforms offer wider accessibility and choices for consumers, influencing roller shutter market penetration and sales channels.

Global Roller Shutter Market: Regional Profile

North America boasts a significant market share, driven by stringent security standards and a high inclination towards technological innovations. The region witnesses increased adoption of roller shutters in commercial and residential properties, driven by a need for enhanced security and protection against extreme weather conditions.

In Europe, roller shutter market growth is propelled by a focus on energy conservation and stringent building regulations. The market emphasizes energy-efficient roller shutters, contributing to sustainability and reduced energy consumption in buildings.

Asia Pacific showcases rapid market expansion due to rising urbanization, infrastructure development, and a surge in construction activities. Countries like China and India drive market growth, with a growing demand for roller shutters in residential complexes, retail spaces, and industrial units, primarily for security and climate control. A burgeoning middle-class population fuels the market's growth trajectory in this region.

Roller Shutter Market: Competitive Landscape

The roller shutter market features fierce competition among prominent players like Alulux GmbH, Heroal, and SWS UK, showcasing comprehensive product portfolios and advanced technologies.

These industry leaders dominate with innovative roller shutter solutions, emphasizing durability, security features, and customization options. Regional players and startups focus on niche segments, introducing specialized products and offering competitive pricing strategies.

Market competition thrives on continuous technological advancements, product diversification, and strategic collaborations to cater to varying consumer demands for enhanced security, weather resilience, and convenience, driving the market's evolution and innovation.

Product Portfolio

SKB Shutters Berhad specializes in manufacturing roller shutters and metal-based products, offering a diverse portfolio that includes security shutters, fire-rated shutters, grilles, and related accessories, emphasizing quality, durability, and sophisticated security measures designed for both commercial and residential uses.

Somfy Group delivers innovative motorization and automation solutions for roller shutters, awnings, and blinds. Their product portfolio includes smart control systems, motors, and sensors, aiming to provide convenience, energy efficiency, and enhanced security for window coverings.

Stella Group focuses on manufacturing high-quality roller shutters, doors, and screens, offering a range of security and fire-rated solutions tailored for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, prioritizing safety, design, and functionality in their products.

Roller Shutter Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Built-on roller shutter

Built-in roller shutter

Integrated roller shutter

Roller shutter with tilted laths

By Fixation Type

Door

Window

By Material Type

Wood

Synthetic

Metal

Glass

By Operating System

Manual

Automated

By Application

Door

Wood

Residential

Commercial

Synthetic

Residential

Commercial

Metal

Residential

Commercial

Glass

Residential

Commercial

Window

Wood

Residential

Commercial

Synthetic

Residential

Commercial

Metal

Residential

Commercial

Glass

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

