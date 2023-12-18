Aerosol Packaging Market Soars: Projected Surge to US$ 12.3 Billion by 2034, Anticipates Robust Growth at a Steady 5.0% Rate | Future Market Insights Inc.

India's Aerosol Packaging Market to Flourish at a Remarkable 7.70% CAGR Until 2034, Fueled by the Thriving E-commerce Sector and Surging Consumer Demand for Secure and Stylish Packaging Solutions.

NEWARK, DEL, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market size for aerosol packaging solutions is anticipated to reach around US$ 7.5 billion in 2024. In 2023, the market was valued at US$ 7.2 billion. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 12.3 billion by 2034.

Post-pandemic, there has been a growing emphasis on self-care and cosmetic products in the general population all over the world. These products require convenient, on-the-go solutions to store and dispense the appropriate quantity of contents effectively. Aerosol packaging offers easy and convenient application, making it a preferred choice for consumers in various sectors, from personal care to household products.

Apart from cosmeceuticals, aerosol packaging finds its application in a wide spectrum of industries such as pharmaceutical, electronics, and household. The pharmaceutical industry uses aerosol packaging solutions to containerize products like nasal sprays, sanitizers, ointment sprays, etc. The demand for aerosol packaging is also attributed to its rising significance in the electronics industry, where it is used in aerosolized electronic cleaning products and contact cleaners.

In countries like Thailand, Australia, and Singapore, where the tourism industry contributes significantly to their respective economies, aerosol packaging solutions are used to curate travel-friendly products. The demand for aerosol packaging in these countries is growing as brands use these aerosol cans to promote their products effectively with interactive designs and graphics.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Bottles dominate the global aerosol packaging market with a 45.30% share in 2024.

The personal care and cosmetics industry in the aerosol packaging market accounted for 40.40% of the share in 2024.

The aerosol packaging market in India is predicted to develop at a remarkable CAGR of 7.70% through 2034.

The aerosol packaging market in China is predicted to rise at a whopping 6.80% CAGR through 2034.

The aerosol packaging market in the United Kingdom has the potential to increase at 4.50% CAGR through 2034.

The South Korean aerosol packaging market is predicted to rise by 5.90% CAGR through 2034.

The aerosol packaging market in Thailand is predicted to record a growth of 6.60% through 2034.





“There are still a lot of misconceptions and negative perceptions in the international marketplace regarding the sustainability of aerosol packaging solutions. Key players in the market are investing billions of dollars in research and development of eco-friendly packaging and disposal or aerosol cans to cater to the demands of eco-conscious consumers”, opines Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape:

Dominant companies in the aerosol packaging market include Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., and Ball Corporation. Collectively, these companies hold a substantial part of the global market valuation.

Leading players have successfully built a loyal consumer base, showcasing a strong foothold in the market, which can be attributed to their brand reputation, product quality, and effective marketing strategies.

Smaller brands face significant challenges in this competitive landscape, including lower profit margins, limited financial resources, and restricted market expertise, making it difficult to sustain and thrive.





Key Players:

Berry Global, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ball Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Aptar Group Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Montebello Packaging Inc.

Exal Corporation

Graham Packaging Company

Allied Cans Limited

Euro Asia Packaging

Nampak Ltd.

ARYUM Metal

TUBEX GmbH

Bharat Containers





Recent Developments:

Aptar Pharma, a division of AptarGroup, Inc., 2023, introduced APF Futurity, its first metal-free, multi-dose nasal spray pump designed for dispensing nasal saline and over-the-counter formulations.

Berry Global Group, Inc., a leading aerosol packaging company, pledged to achieve net-zero emissions globally by 2050.

Novelis Inc. entered a long-term supply agreement with Ball Corporation for aluminum beverage can sheets, with Novelis supplying aluminum sheets to Ball Corporation's North American can-making facilities.



Key Segmentations:

By Product Type:

Cans

Bottles & Cylinders

Jars



By Material:

Aluminum

Tin Plated Steel

Plastic

Steel

By Cap Type:

Actuators

Trigger Sprayer

Fine Mist Sprayer

Other Dispensing Caps

By End User:

Food and Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Aerated Desserts Non-dairy Whipping Creams Edible Oils Salad Dressings Coffee Enhancers Milk Taste Modifiers Cocktail Foam Toppings Others (Coconut Whipped Topping, etc.)

Home Care

Others (Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific





Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

