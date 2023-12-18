As Part of Collaboration with Shapiro Administration, CNX Resources Begins Disclosing Names of All Chemicals & Posting Air Monitoring Results Online in Real-Time

Pennsylvanians can see live air quality monitoring results at two of its well pads in Western Pennsylvania, with plans for CNX to expand the program to all of its well pads.

CNX has also publicly disclosed all the chemicals and additives used in hydraulic fracturing and drilling on those two well pads.

Harrisburg, PA – As a result of the historic collaboration between the Shapiro Administration and CNX Resources Corporation, CNX has begun posting air monitoring results in real time for two of its well pads, with plans to expand the program across its operations statewide. CNX has also publicly disclosed chemicals and additives used in its drilling operations on those well pads. This kind of transparency will help to provide fact-based, comprehensive health information for Pennsylvanians.

Earlier this year, Governor Shapiro and CNX Resources Corporation President and CEO Nick Deiuliis announced a historic commitment to heighten the company’s operational disclosures in collaboration with state environmental regulators and the public. The commitment, which addresses many of the recommendations of the 43rd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, demonstrates how industry, government, and public advocates can find common ground and collaborate to keep people safe and move Pennsylvania forward.

“As Attorney General and now as Governor, I have listened to Pennsylvanians concerned about their health and safety – and I am delivering on the promise I made to them to secure these protections,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “My Administration is setting a new standard for Pennsylvania natural gas to be produced in a responsible, sustainable way and showing how we can bring people together to get things done. We’re going to follow through on our commitment to reduce pollution and ensure the health and safety of our communities while maintaining Pennsylvania’s proud energy legacy and our Commonwealth’s critical role in the nation’s energy economy.”

As part of the collaboration announced in early November, CNX committed to providing open-sourced, real-time emissions facts and data to all stakeholders in order to inform a comprehensive health response regarding natural gas development in Pennsylvania and publicly disclosing all chemicals intended to be used in drilling and hydraulic fracturing before they are used on site. Governor Shapiro is working to make sure CNX holds up their end of the commitment – and CNX’s new website follows through on important parts of the statement of mutual interests signed on November 2, 2023.

Governor Shapiro has also directed the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to take immediate action to pursue formal rulemakings and policy changes mirroring the collaboration, including: new requirements for the disclosure of chemicals used in drilling, improved control of methane emissions aligned with the EPA’s recently announced performance standards for emission sources in the oil and natural gas sector, stronger drilling waste protections, including inspection of secondary containment, and corrosion protections for gathering lines that transport natural gas.

As part of this collaboration, DEP will also conduct the most intensive independent study of unconventional natural gas wells in the nation. CNX will provide DEP with unprecedented access to two future CNX well sites, allowing for in-depth independent monitoring of the air emissions at both locations before, during, and after development of the new wells. This will make it possible for communities to understand the facts about natural gas development with more transparency than ever before.

This announcement is a next step in the Shapiro Administration’s continuing work to address climate change and protect Pennsylvanians’ Constitutional right to clean air and pure water while maintaining our Commonwealth’s legacy as a national energy leader.

Read more about the historic collaboration here.

View CNX’s real-time air monitoring results here.

