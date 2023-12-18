Bridging Gaps: Alaska's Veterans Overcome Challenges with Innovative Telehealth Solutions

Anchorage, Alaska – Alaska's breathtaking views and robust veteran support systems are attractive, yet the unique challenges, such as the high cost of living, harsh winters, and limited connectivity, have spurred the Alaska Veterans Healthcare System to focus efforts on solutions for its veterans.

One revolutionary initiative addressing these issues is the Veterans Health Administration's "digital divide" consult program, a beacon of support for veterans facing Alaska's distinct hurdles.

For the past two years, the program has provided a lifeline, offering internet-connected tablets to veterans lacking online access. Micaela "Micki" Crow, the Telehealth Coordinator at the Alaska VA Healthcare System Facility, highlights the program's efficiency. “A consult is initiated by the provider, undergoes assessment by a social worker, and upon approval, an order is placed for a device. These devices, equipped with cellular service, are dispatched directly to veterans at no cost, with many opting to use Wi-Fi, where connectivity otherwise would be a challenge.”

Keifer Routt, a Telehealth Clinical Technician at the Alaska VA Healthcare System, emphasizes the program's versatility. “Providers can order external Bluetooth devices, such as blood pressure cuffs and thermometers, enhancing the effectiveness of remote appointments. The impact is particularly significant in mental health cases, providing a secure and comforting space for patients to open up during consultations conducted from the safety of their homes.”

Crow underscores the importance of veterans returning unused equipment, a simple process facilitated by prepaid postage. The program maintains approximately 150 devices in circulation at any given time, with growth in the program expected. So, returns of underused devices ensures a continuous and sustainable support system.

In addition to lending tablets, the VA offers data-conscious veterans subscribing to major carriers like AT&T, SafeLink by TracFone, T-Mobile, or Verizon the option to avoid data charges when using VA Video Connect on their personal devices. This initiative significantly lowers barriers to telehealth access. Last year, over three thousand unique veterans utilized VA Video Connect, which also boasts the advantage of no copays, easing financial burdens for those who would otherwise be subject to them.

For more information on the Digital Divide Consult Program, veterans should talk with their providers or visit VA.gov.