Gevo VP of Government Relations Lindsay Fitzgerald and VP of Finance & Strategy Eric Frey to Participate in a Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Tuesday, December 19th at 10:00 am ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that Lindsay Fitzgerald, Vice President of Government Relations, and Eric Frey, Vice President of Finance & Strategy, will participate in a Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 10:00 am ET.



Topics will include an overview of federal and state incentives for clean fuels, including feedback on the recent U.S. Department of Treasury’s guidance on the 40B sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tax credit. Fitzgerald and Frey will also touch on other aspects of the US Inflation Reduction Act incentives for SAF, including how carbon reduction is measured and why the Argonne GREET method is important, and the EPA Renewable Fuel Standard and state tax credits for SAF, as well as explaining what this all means for SAF revenue.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below.





