National Foreign Affairs Conference discusses role of localities' foreign affairs activities

VIETNAM, December 18 -

HÀ NỘI Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn yesterday emphasised the critical need for fostering localities' foreign affairs activities with a modern and professional perspective, focusing on elevating the competence and proficiency of personnel involved in local foreign affairs.

In his address at the 21st National Foreign Affairs Conference in Hà Nội on Monday with the theme "Promoting the Pioneering Role of Foreign Affairs to Serve the Sustainable Development of Localities," Minister Sơn said profound changes had happened in the global and regional landscape since the 20th National Foreign Affairs Conference.

These shifts have had multifaceted implications for the nation and the developmental trajectories of various localities, Sơn said. Within this dynamic context, the Ministry has diligently adhered to the foreign policy outlined by the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, heeding the guidance provided by the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party, and the leaders of the Party and State.

Simultaneously, the ministry has actively promoted the distinct character of "Vietnamese bamboo diplomacy." This approach has significantly contributed to the country's remarkable and historically significant accomplishments. Notably, fortifying the foreign affairs apparatus has played a pivotal role in cultivating a conducive environment for sustaining peace and stability. It has further contributed to safeguarding sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, while leveraging external resources for combatting the COVID-19 epidemic, facilitating socio-economic recovery and development, and elevating the country's international standing and reputation, the Minister said.

Foreign affairs activities, particularly at high levels, unfold dynamically and extensively across diverse foreign channels, fields and continents, while actively engaging in numerous significant multilateral forums and mechanisms. Economic diplomacy has successfully harnessed external resources, playing a pivotal role in effectively managing the COVID-19 pandemic and fostering economic growth. Additionally, cultural diplomacy, foreign information initiatives, efforts for Vietnamese nationals abroad, and citizen protection have achieved noteworthy results.

"In the overarching success of foreign affairs, the substantial contribution of localities’ foreign affairs activities is noteworthy. By fully understanding the foreign policies and guidelines of the Party and State, closely aligning with the country's socio-economic development strategy, and adhering to the socio-economic development orientations and plans of localities, localities’ foreign affairs activities have been proactively, actively and comprehensively deployed. There have been numerous innovations, creative approaches, and enhanced effectiveness in various aspects," Sơn said.

Reviewing the accomplishments in localities’ foreign affairs activities, the head of the Foreign Affairs sector noted that, with the guidance, coordination, and support from central agencies, localities have effectively conducted border-related tasks, contributing to the secure consolidation of borders characterised by peace, friendship and development cooperation. The economic diplomacy efforts of most localities have demonstrated increased strength and efficacy.

Over the past three years, localities have signed 422 cooperation agreements with international partners. Notably, the exports of five localities - HCM City, Bắc Ninh Province, Bình Dương Province, Thái Nguyên Province and Hải Phòng City - in 2023 have surpassed the total export turnover of the entire country a decade ago. Cultural diplomacy in localities has thrived, resulting in the recognition of 13 titles by UNESCO in the past three years, with several heritage files under consideration by UNESCO. The connection between localities and foreign countries has deepened, becoming more robust and practical in serving local development.

These significant achievements are attributed to the sound foreign policy, proactive approach, comprehensive international integration by the Party and State, and collaboration and support among central and local departments, ministries and branches. Notably, localities' authorities at all levels have demonstrated close, decisive leadership, and localities' foreign affairs agencies have displayed exceptional determination and effort.

Recognising localities’ foreign affairs activities as a pivotal element within the broader foreign affairs spectrum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs upholds a service-oriented ethos, consistently placing emphasis on coordination, support, guidance and collaboration with localities across various domains.

These include political diplomacy, economic diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, territorial borders, foreign affairs traditions, work for Vietnamese nationals within the country, and citizen protection. This approach has contributed significantly to ensuring that localities' foreign affairs strictly follow the Party and State's guidelines and policies, while fostering the socio-economic development of localities.

Minister Sơn outlined strategies to enhance the effectiveness of localities’ foreign affairs activities. Emphasising the need for innovative thinking, he stressed the importance of making localities' foreign affairs more strategic, synchronised and creative. Localities are encouraged to synergise "national strength" with contemporary capabilities, promoting overall resilience. Collaboration among localities is vital, necessitating joint efforts, partnerships, assignments and cooperation to optimise resources, potential and advantages in local-level collaboration with foreign partners and businesses, avoiding isolated efforts.

To advance the pioneering role of foreign affairs in supporting the sustainable development of localities, Minister Sơn proposed a comprehensive discussion during the conference to formulate directions, key tasks and measures for deploying localities' foreign relations in the years ahead.

He highlighted specific issues including the need for local authorities at all levels to translate Party and State policies into concrete goals, tasks, solutions, programmes and plans tailored to specific conditions and local sustainable development objectives; leveraging the country's newfound position and strength to advance localities' foreign affairs in a cohesive, effective and innovative manner, with a particular emphasis on economic diplomacy as a central and foundational task.

He also mentioned the significance of developing localities’ foreign affairs activities in a professional and modern manner, with a primary focus on enhancing the quality and capacity of localities' foreign affairs officials. Local authorities at all levels are encouraged to allocate resources effectively for localities' foreign affairs activities. At the same time, the diplomatic sector commits to innovating training content and methods to meet the evolving requirements of localities in foreign affairs and international integration.

The Minister expressed hope that the Conference would mark a significant stride in localities' foreign affairs, contributing positively to the sustainable development of localities in the future.