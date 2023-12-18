Personalized Packaging Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 56.7 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

Utilizing QR codes on packaging for direct access to brand information, promotions, or exclusive content. Offering unique packaging shapes tailored to products, enhancing visual appeal and brand distinctiveness on shelves.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global personalized packaging market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of personalized packaging are slated to total US$ 56.7 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Emerging trends in personalized packaging incorporate augmented reality (AR) to enhance consumer engagement. Brands utilize AR-enabled packaging to offer immersive experiences, allowing customers to interact with products digitally, view additional content, or access special offers, amplifying brand-consumer connections.

Advancements in health and wellness lead to personalized nutrition packaging. Customized packaging solutions tailored to individual dietary needs and health goals, such as portion control or ingredient personalization, gain traction, particularly in the food and beverage sectors.

Brands increasingly integrate emotional triggers into packaging, utilizing colors, imagery, or messaging that evoke specific emotional responses. This approach aims to forge deeper connections with consumers by tapping into their emotions, fostering a sense of familiarity and loyalty toward the product or brand.

The evolution of smart packaging technologies introduces sensors, QR codes, or NFC tags embedded in personalized packaging. These features offer functionalities like freshness indicators, traceability, or interactive content, revolutionizing the consumer experience and supply chain transparency.

Personalized Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The personalized packaging market features a competitive landscape brimming with innovation and customization. Leading players such as International Paper Company, Mondi PLC, and Smurfit Kappa Group dominate with their extensive portfolios, offering tailored packaging solutions. These industry giants focus on advanced printing technologies, sustainable materials, and diverse design options to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Niche players and startups emphasize agility, specializing in unique customization and catering to specific industries like cosmetics, food and beverage, and healthcare. Collaborations, strategic mergers, and product diversification remain vital strategies for companies striving to assert their presence in this dynamic and customer-centric market. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Key Findings of the Market Report

Containers & jars stand out in the personalized packaging market, offering versatile customized branding and product presentation options.

Paper & paperboard material types are leading the personalized packaging market due to their versatility, eco-friendliness, and customizable nature.

Alcoholic beverages, particularly beer, wine, and spirits, lead the personalized packaging market, emphasizing unique branding and consumer engagement.

Personalized Packaging Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing demand for unique and tailored packaging experiences across diverse industries like cosmetics, food, and beverages fuels market growth.

Emphasis on eco-friendly materials and sustainable packaging options aligns with consumer preferences for environmentally conscious choices.

Innovations in printing technologies and design software enhance the scope for intricate and personalized packaging solutions, catering to evolving market demands.

The rapid expansion of online retail channels drives the need for personalized packaging to create memorable unboxing experiences and strengthen brand-consumer relationships.

Businesses utilize personalized packaging for brand differentiation, enhancing product visibility, consumer engagement, and brand loyalty in competitive markets.

Global Personalized Packaging Market: Regional Profile

North America boasts a mature personalized packaging market driven by the region's inclination towards premium and customized products. Consumer preferences for unique packaging experiences in sectors like beauty, food, and beverages fuel the market growth. A strong presence of key players and technological advancements in printing contribute to the market's robustness.

In Europe, stringent environmental regulations and a focus on sustainability shape the personalized packaging landscape. This region emphasizes eco-friendly materials and innovative designs, aligning with consumer demands for customization and eco-consciousness. The market thrives in luxury goods, cosmetics, and gourmet food sectors.

Asia Pacific showcases rapid market expansion due to rising disposable incomes and evolving consumer lifestyles. The region's diverse demographics foster demand for personalized packaging across various industries, including cosmetics, food, and electronics. Technological advancements and a growing e-commerce sector contribute significantly to the market's rapid growth.

Product Portfolio

ProAmpac LLC offers a diverse product portfolio encompassing flexible packaging solutions, innovative pouches, and sustainable packaging options. Their focus lies in delivering customizable, high-performance packaging solutions meeting varied industry needs, emphasizing quality and sustainability.

Owens-Illinois Inc. specializes in glass packaging solutions, providing various industries with a comprehensive range of glass containers and packaging solutions. Their portfolio prioritizes quality artisanship, innovative designs, and sustainability to cater to diverse consumer needs.

Design Packaging Inc. is renowned for its luxury packaging solutions, delivering premium custom packaging designs for luxury brands. Their portfolio highlights innovative, visually appealing packaging designs crafted precisely, elevating brand experiences and consumer engagement.

Personalized Packaging Market: Key Segments

