Podcast: Business Aviation’s 2024 Hiring Outlook

With the New Year quickly approaching, we look back on the most popular episodes of NBAA’s Flight Plan podcast over the past 12 months, which featured discussions about professionalism and safety, the relationship between sustainability and emerging technologies in business aviation and how NBAA works with the FAA to keep pilots flying safely through areas of convective weather.
