Dataforce by TransPerfect Review and Top 3 Alternatives

Companies need to rely on AI data services and RLHF platforms to help them build language and technology solutions like generative AI, LLMs (large language models), or NLP (natural language processing). Dataforce by TransPerfect is one such service, in the AI data space, that is gaining momentum.

This article offers an in-depth review of Dataforce by TransPerfect and also offers a comparison of Dataforce by its top 3 alternatives.

Top 3 Dataforce alternatives (for contributors)

This section compares the top 3 alternatives of Datafroce based on criteria that is useful for workers or contributors.

Table 1. Alternatives comparison (for contributors)

* Data for this criterion was gathered from Trustpilot since it has only worker reviews.

** A flexible payment schedule depends on the project.

Notes

The companies are ranked based on the number of reviews.

The table was created from publically available and verifiable data.

Criteria for number of review: Low: ≤ 50 Medium: 51- 999 High: ≥ 1000



Top 3 Dataforce alternatives (for customers)

This section compares the alternatives based on criteria that are useful for current or potential customers of Dataforce.

Table 2. Alternatives comparison (for customers)

Companies User ratings

out of 5 (Avg)* Number of

Reviews* Mobile

Application ISO 27001

Certification Code of

Conduct Clickworker 4.1 High ✅ ✅ ✅ Appen 4.2 High ✅ ✅ ✅ Amazon

Mechanical

Turk 4 Medium ✖ N/A ✖ DataForce by

TransPerfect 3.8 N/A ✅ ✅ ✖

* Data for this criterion was gathered from B2B review platforms like G2, TrustRadius, and Capterra.

Notes

The companies are ranked based on the number of reviews.

The table was created from publically available and verifiable data.

We consider a company to follow a code of conduct if it has a code of conduct page explaining its practices.

Dataforce review

Operating under the parent company TransPerfect and headquartered in New York, Dataforce offers companies and AI developers various AI services through a crowdsourcing model. With its global community of over 1.3 million data contributors, Dataforce offers (As mentioned on its website):

Worldwide data collection for AI training

Data annotation

Data Transcription

Chatbot Localization

Conduct user studies

Generative AI training.

Pricing

Dataforce does not offer any information regarding its pricing; however, you can contact its team via its website to get custom quotes.

Pros and cons of Dataforce

This section discusses some of the pros and cons of working with Dataforce that can help potential customers evaluate its performance. We use data from B2B review platforms like G2, TrustRadius, and Capterra. We also used data gathered from our analysis of Dataforce and its alternatives.

It is important to offer secure data collection solutions. Dataforce has an ISO 27001 certification.

While a customer liked Dataforce’s data collection service and its customer support, it found its service more expensive than that of its competitor. The customer also faced lagging issues with Dataforce’s platform. 1

Another customer found Datafroce’s pricing for dataset preparation higher than its alternatives. 2

We only found 2 customer reviews for Dataforce, which is a small number as compared to reviews of its alternatives. Future customers might find it difficult to evaluate Dataforce’s services due to the lack of reviews. Reliable AI services have extensive customer reviews on different aspects of the company.

Dataforce does not offer information regarding its code of conduct. In our experience, it is important for customers to know where and how their data is being generated and what practices does the company follows for its workers. 3

Having a diverse network of workers is essential for AI data server providers. Even though Dataforce has the 2nd largest crowd amongst its alternatives, its crowd is significantly smaller than Clickworker. Here is a figure comparing the crowd sizes of Dataforce and its alternatives:

Figure 1. Crowd size comparison

Alternatives’ analysis

This section offers a brief overview and evaluation of all the alternatives mentioned in this article. The evaluation is based on data from B2B review platforms like G2, Trustradius, and Capterra.

1. Clickworker

Founded in 2005 and based in Germany, Clickworker is a suitable alternative to Dataforce since it also offers various AI services and data solutions through a crowdsourcing platform. The company distributes its projects to its global network of over 6 million workers.

Here is a list of Clickworker’s data solutions:

AI training datasets collected and generated by humans.

Audio and speech datasets in multiple languages.

Image & video datasets in different formats.

Text datasets

Data annotation services of different data types

Research/survey data collection

Reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) services for AI training

Pros and cons of working with Clickworker:

A positive review regarding Clickworkers AI training services. 4

A customer review regarding Clickworker’s data annotation services and its prices. 5

2. Appen

Based in Australia, Appen is another good alternative to Dataforce and a popular name in the AI data service space. Its offerings include (As mentioned on the website):

Data generation and collection

Data types include: image, video, text, audio, speech

Off-the-shelf-datasets

Data annotation

Data validation

Pros and cons of working with Appen:

Despite its popularity, recent news has highlighted that Appen is losing customers and going through financial losses. This is not a good sign for its existing and future customers. 6

A customer review regarding Appen’s customer support, pricing, data quality, and platform. 7

3. Amazon Mechanical Turk (MTurk)

A subsidiary of AWS, Amazon Mechanical Turk, or MTurk, is a global business and an alternative to Dataforce, offering AI services through a marketplace and a crowdsourcing model.

Here is a list of their offerings:

AI data generation and collection

Data labeling and annotation

Market research & surveys

Academic research

Other data services

Pros and cons of working with Amazon Mechanical Turk

MTurk has one of the smallest crowds amongst all Dataforce alternatives, this can limit MTurk from offering diverse datasets.

Customers identified that most workers on MTurk’s platform are not fluent English speakers. This can cause difficulties for clients who require human-generated speech or text data in English. 8

While a customer found MTurk’s data collection service efficient, it also found the quality of its data to be low. 9.

Learn about Amazon Mechanical Turk’s alternatives here.

