Closet Factory New Jersey’s “Closet Factory Cares” Partners with International Non-Profit Comfort Cases™

Local Youth in Foster Care to be Provided Essential Items

FANWOOD, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Closet Factory, New Jersey’s leader in custom-designed organizational solutions announces its partnership with Comfort Cases™, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, whose mission is to provide hope and dignity to youth in foster care. Today, December 18, both organizations will bring 270 Comfort Cases® backpacks filled with new essential items to local youth in foster care at the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP) in Cranford, NJ. There are more than 360,000 youth in foster care nationwide, including close to 6,000 in New Jersey alone.



Earlier this year, Closet Factory announced “Bags for Kids”, as part of their national Closet Factory Cares non-profit initiative. The company committed to providing a new backpack for youth in foster care each time a new Closet Factory project is ordered. Today’s program with Comfort Cases will mark the first delivery through this program and provide immediate assistance to youth in and around Union County, NJ.

“It has been quite humbling to learn about what many of our youth in foster care are dealing with on a day-to-day basis, right here in New Jersey,” stated Andrew Kirchner, owner of Closet Factory in Fanwood, NJ. “The Bags for Kids program is a great way for our community to show them they are not alone and that they have our support. I’m very grateful for our fulfillment partner, Comfort Cases, as well as our employee and customer participation in this program,”

Each Comfort Case is a new backpack, filled with new, essential items to be given to youth when entering the foster care system. Items include a blanket, set of pajamas, hygiene kit (including a toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, shampoo and conditioner and other age-appropriate items), a stuffed animal, a book and journal and/or coloring book and crayons.

“It is not the decision of the child to be placed in foster care, but rather they are there because of a choice an adult has made, so shouldn’t we do our best to treat these children with hope and dignity during this often traumatic time in their lives?” asks Rob Scheer, founder and CEO of Comfort Cases, and someone who was in the foster care system himself for many years. “Commonly, these children are given nothing more than a black trash bag to put their belongings in when moved into homes or facilities. Thanks to good humans like the employees of Closet Factory, these youth will know that someone values them and cares for their well-being.”

Since its founding in 2013, more than 230,000 Comfort Cases have been distributed to youth in foster care in every state in the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. Each of the 270 Comfort Cases will be personally delivered by Kirchner, Scheer and employees from the Fanwood Closet Factory to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, who will distribute to local youth in foster care.

About Closet Factory

Closet Factory is a national leader in custom-designed organizational solutions. On February 9, 1983, Closet Factory opened its first location in California to provide custom closets, offices, entertainment centers, garage systems, pantries, bookshelves, and more that are custom-designed to meet the specific needs of the client. The family-owned company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has franchise locations throughout the U.S. In recognition of the company's 40th anniversary in 2023, the company launched Closet Factory Cares to help children in need feel loved and valued.

About Comfort Cases

Comfort Cases is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth entering foster care. Since 2013, we have distributed more than 220,000 Comfort Cases® and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. We are a gold-level GuideStar participant, demonstrating our commitment to transparency. Please visit www.comfortcases.org for more information.

Media Contact:

David Thalberg

917.952.2580

dthalbergs@strykermunleygroup.com