HIRERIGHT INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of HireRight Holdings Corp. (HRT) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) (“HireRight”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

Since November 2022, shares of HireRight’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $13.00 per share to a current trading price of approximately $10.00 per share, a decline of over 23% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the company’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties, causing investors to suffer financial losses.

HireRight stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/hireright-holdings-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com


