Moldova receives extra funding to improve rail infrastructure and advance Solidarity Lanes

On 15 December, the European Investment Bank signed a €41.2 million loan with Moldova to improve internal transport connections and to provide long-term economic benefits to the wider region.

The loan will be complemented by an EU grant of €12 million.

“Some 128 kilometres of track on the North-South axis will be renovated, with great benefits for the Moldovan economy. The project will also strengthen the Solidarity Lanes, where Moldova and Romania are the main actors on the Danube Corridor, ensuring the transit of almost 70% of the products exiting Ukraine,” European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said.

The Solidarity Lanes are the alternative transport routes for Ukraine established by the European Union in May 2022. Since then, they have enabled the transport of more than 58 million tonnes of cereals, oilseeds and related products, according to the European Commission. They are also the main option for Ukraine to export all of its other goods, and to import what it needs, such as fuel and humanitarian assistance.

