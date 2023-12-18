European Peace Facility delivers medical and engineering equipment for Moldovan army

Last week, the European Union handed over medical and engineering equipment to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova as part of its assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The delivery included pick-up trucks, drones, surgery sets and defibrillators, as well as explosive ordnance disposal equipment. In the coming months, ambulances and a medical treatment facility for providing first aid and immediate lifesaving measures will reach Moldova.

“EU military assistance funded under the EPF aims to strengthen Moldova’s resilience by enhancing the capacities of its Armed Forces,” said an EU press release. “This includes an increased ability to provide services to civilians in crises or emergency situations, and the capacity to contribute to military missions and operations under the EU Common Defence and Security Policy.”

Since 2021, the EU has adopted three assistance measures under the EPF worth a total of €87 million to support the Moldovan Armed Forces, specifically the medical, engineering, logistics, tactical communications, unmanned aerial surveillance, air surveillance, command and control, mobility and cyber-defence units.

