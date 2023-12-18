Energy Community Secretariat welcomes Ukrenergo’s full membership in ENTSO-E

The Energy Community Secretariat has welcomed the full membership of Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, in the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

The Secretariat said that the decision taken by the ENTSO-E General Assembly on 14 December marks “a major milestone” in Ukraine’s energy sector integration with the European internal electricity market, and follows the recent completion of synchronisation of Ukraine’s electricity networks with the Continental European Network.

Following its certification by the Ukrainian regulator and the Energy Community Secretariat, Ukrenergo has been an observer member of ENTSO-E since April 2022.

“Its promotion to full membership is a demonstration of their efforts in ensuring compliance with European energy market standards. The Secretariat is pleased to have been able to support Ukrenergo throughout this process, including by providing ENTSO-E with a compliance assessment report on Ukrenergo’s unbundling and corporate governance,” the Energy Community said in a press release.

The Secretariat added it would continue supporting Ukrenergo in the alignment and implementation of rules with the Electricity Integration Package.

