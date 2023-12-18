UNDP completes EU-supported feasibility study of 26 Ukrainian hospitals

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced on 15 December that it had completed assessments of 26 health care facilities, serving 46,000 patients annually in Kyiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr, and Volyn oblasts. The assessments were coordinated by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and funded by the European Union.

The UNDP experts assessed selected facilities from September to October 2023. They analysed electricity use, interviewed staff and inspected buildings. As a result, recommendations were made to reduce energy consumption and on the possibility of using alternative energy sources.

Preliminary assessments indicate that solar power systems can potentially decrease the overall electricity usage of 26 facilities by 25 per cent, consequently reducing electricity costs.

The audits were conducted within the joint EU-UNDP project on ‘Support to Early Recovery in war-affected areas in Ukraine’, to facilitate the European Commission’s initiative of donating 5,700 solar panels from the ENEL company to Ukrainian social infrastructure buildings, announced in spring 2023.

