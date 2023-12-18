Asset Entities Inc. Announces the Expected Launch In Early 2024 of V2 of its Stripe-Verified Ternary Digital Community Payment Processing Platform

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, today announced the launch of Ternary V2, the next generation of Ternary’s Stripe-verified digital community payment processing platform.



Upon its highly anticipated launch in early 2024, Ternary V2 will provide additional cutting-edge customer relations management (CRM) tools allowing community owners the ability to scale, manage, and transact payments all in a single platform. The platform is intended to solve diverse problems in the Creator Economy, the modern economic landscape where creators leverage digital platforms and technology to produce and distribute content that promotes products and services directly to their audience.

Asset Entities acquired Ternary, a cloud-based subscription management platform for Discord communities, on November 10, 2023. Ternary generates revenue by charging community owners a monthly subscription plus a processing fee to use its B2B platform.

“We are excited to see the launch and implementation of this new Ternary technology and to capitalize on the ever-growing Creator Economy,” said Arshia Sarkhani, Asset Entities’ Chief Executive Officer. “Ternary V2 is on track to allow any individual, business, or brand that has a following to monetize their communities seamlessly while utilizing CRM tools that are not available to community owners today.”

Asset Entities believes the integration of Ternary V2 with its AE360DDM suite of services, which is already utilizing Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT technology, and Designs, Develops, and Manages Discord communities, will be fully complete by early 2024.

“With the success of Ternary V1, and the improvements that our new CTO, Jason Lee, and his team are developing with V2, Asset Entities is confident this new platform will acquire a wide following across all segments of the Creator Economy,” added Mr. Sarkhani.

The Creator Economy has seen tremendous growth recently with the market size estimated to be approximately $250 billion according to Goldman Sachs (Source: www.theleap.co). Via Ternary, Asset Entities plans to capitalize on this growth by onboarding more creators, communities, businesses, and brands to help convert followers into subscribers by providing tools to collect payments securely through Stripe while allowing for better segmentation and personalization for its audience.

Under Jason Lee’s management, Ternary processed over $10 million in revenue on behalf of its customers with more than 140,000 estimated successful transactions to date since its founding by Mr. Lee in 2020. A member of the 2021 Forbes Next 1000 list of leading young entrepreneurs, Mr. Lee has also been recognized for outstanding professional accomplishments as a Salesforce Alumni Spotlight, having worked with that company for just under seven years.

To learn about Ternary and its services, please go to www.ternarydev.com. To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, please go to www.ae360.com and https://discord.gg/ae360ddm.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord , TikTok, Instagram, Twitter , and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The company’s recent acquisition of Ternary, a cloud-based subscription management solution for Discord communities and stripe-verified payment processor, can be found at www.ternarydev.com

Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

