Esperion to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO, will deliver a corporate presentation on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 2:15 PM PT (5:15 PM ET). The Esperion management team will also be hosting investor meetings during the conference.

To register for the live webcast, follow this link.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion Therapeutics
At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Esperion Contact Information: 
Investors:  
Alexis Callahan
investorrelations@esperion.com
(406) 539-1762 
  
Media:  
Tiffany Aldrich  
corporateteam@esperion.com
(616) 443-8438


