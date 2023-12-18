NutriLeads Completes 4.5 Million Euro Series C Financing to Accelerate Commercialization of BeniCaros as a Global Precision Prebiotic Brand

Company also announces Board and Management changes and new scientific advisory board

WAGENINGEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutriLeads BV today announced that it has raised 4.5 million euros in a Series C investment round to accelerate the commercialization of BeniCaros®, the company’s award-winning precision prebiotic fiber for enhancing immune and gut health. The financing was led by existing investor dsm-firmenich Venturing with the support from the other current investors. The funding will support expansion in new consumer markets and geographies, and the creation of a global brand for this innovative food, beverage and dietary supplement ingredient.



“BeniCaros offers health benefits for consumers of all ages,” said Joana Carneiro, Ph.D., NutriLeads Chief Executive Officer. “And this funding will enable us to move into key market regions with strong consumer demand for natural immune and gut health solutions and drive research to substantiate additional differentiating product claims.”

In conjunction with the successful completion of the Series C financing, the company announced a new single-tier board structure. The Board consists of Dr. Carneiro (CEO), Alexander Belderok (Chair), Florentine Fockema Andreae and two new members: Akshat Kshetrapal, an Investment Director at dsm-firmenich Venturing, and Bibilotte Duyvesteyn, a specialty nutrition value chain consultant.

“The financing and Board changes support the transition of NutriLeads into a fully commercial company with an emerging global brand of tremendous potential in the health ingredients market,” said Dr. Carneiro. “Combined with the additional capital, NutriLeads is well positioned for strong sales growth and profitability.”

NutriLeads also announced that its Founder Ruud Albers, Ph.D. will transition from his current role as Chief Scientific Officer to become chair of NutriLeads’ newly established Scientific Advisory Committee. This committee will provide guidance for NutriLeads’ research and development initiatives.

“I’m extremely proud and thankful of what we have accomplished together; from the original discovery of an active compound to the production and commercialization of BeniCaros,” said Dr. Albers. “I’m looking forward to continuing to advise NutriLeads on relevant technological and scientific matters while also pursuing new personal adventures. I wish Joana and the team success in driving NutriLeads to the commercial success it deserves.”

“We thank Ruud for his invaluable contributions to the company, and we look forward to a collaborative future with him,” said Dr. Carneiro. Added by Board Chairman Alexander Belderok: “Ruud’s transition to this new advisory role will ensure that his wealth of expertise in immunology, gut health and BeniCaros remains a vital resource for NutriLeads.”

BeniCaros is a precision prebiotic from upcycled carrot pomace. It is clinically proven to train smarter, faster and stronger innate immune responses and to consistently improve microbiota composition for a more resilient gut ecosystem essential for health and wellness. This research supports a variety of compelling product claims. The science of BeniCaros, along with its remarkably small daily serving size (as low as 300 mg.) and attractive formulation profile, creates numerous product innovation opportunities for food, beverage and supplement companies.

“We will continue to develop additional health applications for BeniCaros in human health and nutrition and look for development partnerships with pet and animal nutrition companies,” said Dr. Carneiro.

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads develops and supplies award-winning, plant-based, precision prebiotic fibers that improve human health. Our upcycled, science-based and low-dose precision prebiotic, BeniCaros®, is clinically proven to train faster, smarter and stronger immune responses and specifically and consistently modulate the gut microbiome despite interpersonal differences in gut microbiome ecosystems, contributing to multiple health benefits.

We partner with customers to create innovative, science-based foods, beverages and dietary supplements that enable consumers to proactively improve their health, naturally.

NutriLeads is based in Wageningen, The Netherlands, which is well known as a center for nutrition and health research and development.

For more information, visit www.nutrileads.com.

Contact

David Walsh

Communications Consultant

1-651-503-8248

david.walsh@nutrileads.com