£900 million solar farm announces discounted clean energy plans for locals

Botley West Solar Farm announces intention to deliver more affordable, renewable power for local residents.

We believe local residents should benefit from discounted, clean and secure power in this challenging era of rising energy costs.” — Mark Owen-Lloyd, Director of Botley West Solar Farm

OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Photovolt Development Partners (PVDP) the developers of Botley West Solar Farm in West Oxfordshire, have announced their intention to deliver affordable renewable power to residents, at preferential rates.

The company revealed that a new retail energy company, SolarRetail, is on course to be created to sell some of the renewable energy generated by Botley West to the local community at a discounted rate.

The news joins a host of other social benefits announced by the developers, including an annual fund to help local initiatives.

The Botley West Community Fund is designed to provide vital funding to West Oxfordshire projects, as part of Botley West’s objective to establish a legacy across the area through working with the community. The developers are currently seeking local input on the potential projects and initiatives that could benefit from this fund.

Furthermore, the developers will partner with local education providers to support local adult learning and bring critical skills to local people, as part of their Community Employment Plans. This initiative is designed to boost employment opportunities for locals on the Botley West site, as well as other projects around the country.

Mark Owen-Lloyd, Director of Botley West Solar Farm, said:

“We are committed to working closely with communities around the site to ensure that they benefit meaningfully from Botley West.

“That is why we have put plans in place to provide discounted, clean and secure power to local residents in this era of rising energy costs.”

About Photovolt Development Partners (PVDP):

Photovolt Development Partners (PVDP) is a developer of utility-scale solar power plants. The company covers all phases of development projects, from site acquisition, engineering, consenting, financing and construction management, through to commissioning and trading. Founded in Germany in 2009, the core team has been in the solar business for twenty years, successfully delivering projects with over 1GWp capacity. Its most ambitious project to date has been a power plant with 480 MW capacity, located on the remote island of Ukujima, Japan which will be connected to the grid via a 60km HVDC submarine cable.

PVDP holds ambitious plans for new major investments in the UK’s renewable energy infrastructure and green economy, of which Botley West is the first.



About Botley West Solar Farm:

Botley West Solar Farm is a landmark renewable energy project in the UK’s transition to Net Zero, projected to deliver 840 MW of clean, affordable power.

The solar farm, based in West Oxfordshire, will deliver secure, homegrown power directly to the National Grid, helping to reduce reliance on imported energy, and could generate enough low-cost clean and renewable electricity to power approximately 330,000 homes, the equivalent of every home in Oxfordshire.

The plans are currently in the midst of a second community consultation, which will be open for ten weeks from 30th November 2023 until 8th February 2024. This follows extensive environmental assessments and refinement to the plans, in response to feedback from local residents.

Botley West is the first of a number of projects that are planned for the UK, by PVDP, to deliver clean energy and assist in the quest for net zero.