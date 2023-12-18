Larry Wetnight of Major Wellness LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MARSHALL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra processed foods are everywhere from restaurants, supermarkets, parties, events, and family gatherings as these foods are cheap, addictive, and hard to resist. Unfortunately, they also come at a considerable risk to our physical and mental health. Fast food at the drive through may be convenient but these foods are normally fried in highly processed canola or hydrogenated soybean oil. When we snack on potato chips, order fancy caramel coffee, drink diet coke, munch on “loaded” nachos, they are high-calorie, high-fat, and spike our blood sugar. The fact is our food choices can positively or negatively affect how well our body functions. It’s not only just what we eat, but when we experience high levels of stress, fatigue, sleep deprivation, and brain fog it can all be coming from those chocolate cookies we just snacked on or the fast-food burger we had for lunch. When we do decide to go on a health kick trying to figure out what diet to choose such as paleo, vegan, no carb, Keto, or intermittent fasting we become completely overwhelmed. We “eat right” for a day or two but end up right back again to buying junk food to get us through the day. No matter what we do it doesn’t work! That’s why the most optimal way to successfully and sustainably be in the best of health is by working with a highly skilled professional who will focus on our mind and body so we can make more health sustaining choices, get consistent results, and live our healthiest, most vibrant lives.

Larry Wetnight is a highly sought-after Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner and Health Coach focused on improving the health of the world one person at a time. With his compassionate, not judgmental, open minded nurturing way and his unique highly effective 6-month wellness program he focuses on not only nutrition but how stress affects our wellbeing.

Larry recognizes that not everyone thrives off the same diet, there is no one size fits all or magic diet, and that’s why he provides us with one-on-one support while helping us sort through all our options. He not only motivates and guides us but helps keep us accountable so we can reach all our desired goals.

From clean to unclean foods, we have become a toxic culture with an over-abundance of highly palatable foods that is detrimental to our overall metabolic health. Eventually what we eat catches up with us, and our health starts to deteriorate. With higher than ever rates of chronic health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mental health disorders, Larry wants us to prioritize our health through his coaching. He skillfully asks us the right questions so together we can determine out what is getting in our way of being healthy.

Larry’s work is rooted in an understanding that physical and emotional health is everything. In fact, he is living proof that we can transform our health at any age.

Larry decided to pursue a career as a health coach based on his own personal journey. Like many, he had his own personal challenges. In high school he was a regular gym goer but loaded up on junk food, not realizing that diet and exercise go together and the foods he consumed were gradually taking a toll on his health. While serving in the military, he learned he had developed an eye condition called Central Serous Retinopathy and through the years, he also developed an abnormal heartbeat, ended up wearing a pacemaker, and he couldn’t figure out why his health was failing.

Then one day when he heard a podcast of a woman who beat the odds and overcame cancer through organic, clean healthy eating and a positive mindset, he realized he was neglecting his health, and it was a pivotal moment in his life. That’s when it really clicked that health was much more than food. Not only did he begin eating a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, plant protein and antioxidants, he was inspired to become a health coach. Today, Larry is helping hundreds of clients heal old patterns in order to achieve their health goals by connecting the dots to figure out what negatively affects their health.

As a coach, his role is not to tell us what to do, but to help us tap into our body’s intuitive healing ability by being a voice of encouragement and validation. He helps us restore balance in mind, body, and spirit. When we are less stressed, less boggled down, it’s much easier to make healthy food choices.

He even prays with his clients, offering them blessings and good fortune on their journey because he genuinely cares and wants every one of us to have an excellent quality of life. By partnering with Larry, you will begin to thrive and finally achieve your best health.

Close Up Radio will feature Larry Wetnight in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday December19th at 4pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday December 26th at 4pm EST

For more information, visit www.majorwellness.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno