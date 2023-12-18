Makeup Remover Market Size to be Worth USD 4.3 billion by 2031, with Grow at CAGR of 6.5%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Skincare awareness and demand for waterproof cosmetics are driving makeup remover demand. Innovations in packaging and social media influences are expected to drive demand in the future.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The makeup remover market was valued at over US$ 2.3 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 6.5% is expected between 2022 and 2031. The makeup remover sales are expected to exceed US$ 4.3 billion by 2031. Consumption of high-quality makeup removers increases as disposable incomes rise around the globe. With this trend, the market is moving in the direction of innovative and premium products in order to stay competitive.

Modern urbanization and hectic lifestyles have increased makeup usage, resulting in a greater demand for makeup removal products that are quick and convenient. Keeping up with the latest trends requires products that can be easily integrated into the schedules of consumers and remain innovative.

Beauty has become more health-conscious as the trend towards wellness grows. In addition to gentle and nourishing makeup removers, consumers seek products that promote overall skin health. A global audience can now access beauty and skincare products through e-commerce platforms. The market for makeup removers has expanded, and they are now more widely available.

Key Findings of the Market Report

With more cosmetic manufacturers showcasing their products around the world, Europe takes the lead in makeup removers.

Based on product type, cleansers are expected to create a market for make-up removers in the future.

Face segment applications in makeup removers are expected to create a major market in the near future.

Make-up removers with medium prices and high quality are expected to create a market over time.

With e-commerce websites on the rise, make-up remover sales are expected to skyrocket in the year ahead.

Global Makeup Remover Market: Growth Drivers

Cosmetics and beauty products contribute significantly to the global makeup remover market. In recent years, makeup has become increasingly popular, resulting in a need for effective makeup removers in the market. Due to the increasing awareness of skincare, makeup removers designed specifically to remove makeup have become more popular. As awareness of the potential skin damage caused by long-term use of makeup has increased over the past several years, demand for quality makeup is growing in the market.

Innovations in makeup remover formulations and packaging, like micellar water and oil-based removers, are driving market growth. Businesses that offer effective, convenient, and unique products are more likely to succeed. Online tutorials, beauty influencers, and social media have helped increase consumer awareness of makeup and skincare. The desire to replicate the looks seen on social media platforms has increased the demand for makeup removers.

Due to the growing concern about environmental sustainability, makeup removers that are eco-friendly and sustainable are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Biodegradable, recyclable, and cruelty-free products are increasingly popular among environmentally conscious consumers. As the population ages and more young consumers enter the beauty market, makeup removers are increasingly in demand.

Global Makeup Remover Market: Regional Landscape

The makeup remover industry in Europe accounts for a significant share of global sales in the market. An increasing demand for cosmetics and a large population in the region contribute to the growth of the cosmetics industry in the region. In addition, the growing demand for cosmetic products has contributed to the rise in makeup removers.

The increasing popularity of makeup has led to an increase in the use of makeup removers among the working population. The demand for effective and gentle makeup removal is growing as more people engage in daily makeup regimes. The growing presence of key manufacturers and market players in the region is expected to drive the market for makeup removers.

The demand for cosmetic wipes, including makeup removal wipes, has continued to grow in Europe. Increasing air pollution, growing concerns about beauty, and the need to frequently clean the face have contributed to using facial cosmetic wipes. A plant-based fiber makeup remover wipe has become the market leader as consumers become increasingly concerned about clean and sustainable options.

Global Makeup Remover Market: Key Players

Several global players hold a large share of the global makeup remover market, which is highly fragmented. Research and development is spending a considerable amount to develop eco-friendly makeup removers and different types for customers, like oil-free eye makeup removers and cucumber-scented eye makeup removers. Mergers, acquisitions, and diversifying product portfolios are two of the key strategies that prominent players employ.

Bifesta

Bobbi Brown Professional Cosmetics, Inc.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

L'Oréal Group

LVMH

Procter and Gamble Company

Kimberly-Clark

Shiseido Company

The Body Shop International Limited

Unilever

Key Developments

In August 2023, Tatcha introduced a gentle moisturizing cleansing and makeup-removing balm, The Indigo Cleansing Balm. With Japanese indigo extract, the cleansing balm is infused with protective properties.

In November 2023, Loreal patented a makeup remover with reduced eye irritation. As compared to an identical comparative formulation, it imparts a reduced level of eye irritation by substituting one or more of the following ingredients for the piroctone olamine: phenoxyethanol, pentylene glycol, octylglycerin, hexyl glycerin, ethylhexylglycerin, benzylglycerin, or 1,2-hexandiol.

Global Makeup Remover Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Clothes & Towelettes

Liquids

Pads

Cleansers

Others

By Application

Face

Eyes

Lips

By Price

Low

Medium

High

By Distribution Channel

Online

Company Website

E-commerce Website

Offline

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Other Retail Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

