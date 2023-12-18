A Revolution in the Medical Field: Bloom Healthcare Offers In Home Healthcare in Dubai
Bloom Healthcare’s Doctor on Call Service: Accessible Care: Offering 24/7 medical assistance in Dubai with home visits by certified GPs and consultants.
We are excited to bring our services to Dubai and provide residents and tourists with the quality care they deserve”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The evolution of healthcare has taken a new turn with Bloom Healthcare's unique 'doctor on call' service in the United Arab Emirates. This service, a game-changer in the industry, bridges the gap between patients and medical services by bringing a doctor to your doorstep within an hour of a request.
— Managing Director "Mostafa Shaban"
This service is not just about convenience; it's about providing comprehensive healthcare services, including general check-ups, prescriptions, lab tests, referrals, and even other services like physiotherapy, nursing, dental care, and wellness packages. It's like having a complete clinic at your doorstep, a concept which is quite revolutionizing the healthcare sector.
Bloom Healthcare's service is a boon for tourists in Dubai, as it eliminates the need to navigate through the city to find a clinic. The doctors are licensed, fluent in English and Arabic, and can treat common ailments. The ease of booking and payment options make it a truly hassle-free experience.
With a robust team of over 50 doctors, Bloom Healthcare is readily available to attend to patients round the clock. They have garnered positive feedback from customers, further strengthening their position in the market.
Bloom Healthcare's innovative approach to healthcare service delivery is a step forward towards a more patient-centric model, where quality, convenience, and affordability are paramount. Their services can be accessed through their website www.bloommedcare.com.
