Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,619 in the last 365 days.

A Revolution in the Medical Field: Bloom Healthcare Offers In Home Healthcare in Dubai

Bloom Healthcare

Bloom Healthcare, a home healthcare services provider

Doctor on call

Doctor at your hotel, home, or office

Home Nursing - Bloom Healthcare Dubai

Home Nursing - Bloom Healthcare Dubai

Bloom Healthcare’s Doctor on Call Service: Accessible Care: Offering 24/7 medical assistance in Dubai with home visits by certified GPs and consultants.

We are excited to bring our services to Dubai and provide residents and tourists with the quality care they deserve”
— Managing Director "Mostafa Shaban"
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The evolution of healthcare has taken a new turn with Bloom Healthcare's unique 'doctor on call' service in the United Arab Emirates. This service, a game-changer in the industry, bridges the gap between patients and medical services by bringing a doctor to your doorstep within an hour of a request.

This service is not just about convenience; it's about providing comprehensive healthcare services, including general check-ups, prescriptions, lab tests, referrals, and even other services like physiotherapy, nursing, dental care, and wellness packages. It's like having a complete clinic at your doorstep, a concept which is quite revolutionizing the healthcare sector.

Bloom Healthcare's service is a boon for tourists in Dubai, as it eliminates the need to navigate through the city to find a clinic. The doctors are licensed, fluent in English and Arabic, and can treat common ailments. The ease of booking and payment options make it a truly hassle-free experience.

With a robust team of over 50 doctors, Bloom Healthcare is readily available to attend to patients round the clock. They have garnered positive feedback from customers, further strengthening their position in the market.

Bloom Healthcare's innovative approach to healthcare service delivery is a step forward towards a more patient-centric model, where quality, convenience, and affordability are paramount. Their services can be accessed through their website www.bloommedcare.com.

Mostafa Shaban
bloom-healthcare
+971 56 143 5862
info@bloommedcare.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

home visiting doctor

You just read:

A Revolution in the Medical Field: Bloom Healthcare Offers In Home Healthcare in Dubai

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more