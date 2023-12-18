Delegation of CCAC and Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel visited Greater Bay Area

MACAU, December 18 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan Tsz King, led a delegation of the CCAC and invited the members of the Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel to visit four cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Greater Bay Area) namely Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, Zhongshan and Zhuhai together, where they met with the commissions of supervision of Guangdong Province and the four cities.

During the meeting with the Director of the Guangdong Provincial Commission of Supervision, Song Fulong, Chan Tsz King stated that the CCAC of Macao has all along been putting the same efforts to combat corruption. At the same time, it has been striving to disseminate the awareness of integrity to every strata of society and therefore it is planning to carry out the first phase of the Integrity Management Plan for the public sector and integrity education for teenagers. Chan Tsz King also suggested that the Macao enterprises that intend to make investment in the Greater Bay Area might get more information on operating business in compliance with the norms of the Greater Bay area in the future in order to create a healthy business environment.

Song Fulong introduced the integrity building, anti-corruption and internal supervision work carried out by the Guangdong Provincial Commission of Supervision and shared the enforcement experience of pursuing fugitives and recovering assets in recent years. He stressed that he wished to strengthen cooperation with the CCAC together in order to support the building of the Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (the Cooperation Zone) that value integrity.

On the visits to the commissions of supervision of Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, Zhongshan and Zhuhai, views were exchanged on the work of integrity building. The delegation also visited the integrity education bases of the aforesaid cities and the Cooperation Zone, among other places. The CCAC hoped that the visits may deepen its cooperation with the commissions of supervision of the province and cities of the Greater Bay Area and allow the Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel to better understand the integrity management culture and internal monitoring mechanisms of the Chinese mainland.

Members of the delegation were the Deputy Commissioner cum Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ao Ieong Seong, and Advisor, Wong Hio Nam, among others. The President of the Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel, Wang Yu, and its four members, Fang Quan, António José Dias Azedo, Tong Kai Chung and Tai Ka Peng, also joined the visit.