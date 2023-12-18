Drunk to death: Police investigate

Gizo police are investigating the death of an adult male person who collapsed after drinking beer and kwaso (homebrew) all day and night in Western province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu said the deceased had been drinking beer and kwaso on 15 to 16 December 2023 until his collapse around 9am at his home village in Vela la Vela.

PPC Lenialu said the deceased woke up in the morning after having his meal and he went back to his room. After that they heard him complaining of chest hotness.

Chief Superintendent Lenialu said they started to wash his body with cold water and massaged his body to reduce his chest heat and body pain but were unsuccessful.

Mr. Lenialu said in the same hour the deceased went inside his bedroom, changed into his wet clothes, lay on his bed and died.

“I on behalf of the ranks and file of the RSIPF would like to share our condolences to the family members of the deceased for the loss of their loved one,” said PPC Lenialu.

RSIPF Press