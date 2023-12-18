Submit Release
A death body found floating at a marine protected area at Nusatupe in Western Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at  Gizo Police Station  are investigating a dead body believed to be in his 40s from Gilbert found floating at a Marine Protected Area (MPA) at Nusatupe on 15 December 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu said the dead body was found by those residing at World Fish Nusatupe innovation hub around 6am in the morning on the same day.

PPC Lenialu said the body was found floating with a dugout wooden canoe about 90 meters away from the shoreline of the MPA.

Chief Superintendent Lenialu said currently police are working closely with medical authorities in Gizo for a medical report to form part of the death inquiry file.

“I on behalf of the ranks and file of the RSIPF would like to share our condolences to the family members of the deceased for the loss of their loved one,” said PPC Lenialu.

